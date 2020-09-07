Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Plasma Surface Treatment Machine market.

Global Plasma Surface Treatment Machine Market is the title of a published report offered by Trusted Business Insights. The study involved extensive use of expert inputs and opinions using primary interviews and interaction. Primary interviews are carried out with vice presidents, CEOs, marketing managers, national sales managers, and medical device manufacturing companies. Pricing and performance analysis of products conducted through in-depth interviews with distributors and hospitals, etc. Secondary data sources were not limited to desk research, but extensive study and analysis were conducted. The research process involved a study of various factors that have a positive or negative impact on the industry and the market. Factors to consider include various government policies and orders, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, current and historical market trends, technological innovations, new solutions and modifications to existing regulations, upcoming technologies, and related industries and sectors. In addition, the report includes market risks, opportunities, obstacles, challenges, and factors that can hamper the growth of the global plasma surface treatment machine market, as well as future scenarios. The global plasma surface treatment machine market has been segmented on the basis of technology type, industry vertical, regions, and countries.

Revenue from the global plasma surface treatment machine market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of more than 4%, and is expected to reach US$ 700 Million by 2029.

Overview:

Plasma surface treatment includes a state of matter in the form of electrons and ions. Plasma is a gas that is charged by freely moving electrons in both positive and negative states. This situation arises because the negatively charged particles are released from the nucleus by supplying more energy to the gas. Plasma can be defined as a partially ionized gas. When all of these ions, molecules, and atoms come together and interact with a specific surface, a plasma process will be initiated. Therefore, the effect of plasma treatment on any surface can be specified or precisely adjusted by selecting the gas mixture, power, pressure, etc. The plasma surface treatment process increases the surface energy of several materials to improve their bonding characteristics. In many cases, plasma processing is the standard treatment for materials such as plastic polymers, films, paper, glass, and metals. Plasma technology is used for many different surface treatment purposes, such as coating, printing, cleaning, painting, and bonding.

Dynamics:

Plasma contains positive ions, electrons, neutral gas atoms or molecules, ultraviolet light, and stimulated gas atoms and molecules, which can carry a large amount of internal energy. All these components can interact with the surface during the plasma treatment. By selecting the gas mixture, power, and pressure, precise control can be achieved that specifies the effect of the plasma treatment. Materials such as ceramics, polymers, elastomers, and metal components are ideal for plasma processing. Plasma treatment actually improves yield strength by reducing defects caused by insufficient adhesion of coatings, inks, moldings, and other coatings. Plasma treatment in the upstream manufacturing process can eliminate defects and improve surface coating and improve surface properties.

Plasma treatment is an advanced surface treatment method that does not affect the printing process, regardless of a material type such as glass, plastic, metal, etc. Plasma technology enables the creation of a surface with desired properties under specific conditions with respect to different applications. This is resulting in the wide usage of these machines in industries such as automotive, aerospace, research institutes, etc.

Drivers: Plasma surface treatment machines provide better surface qualities, and this involves a clean and eco-friendly process. As a result, these machines are being increasingly deployed in various industries.

Restraints: Maintenance and operation costs for plasma surface treatment machines is relatively high, and this can result in a higher preference for more cost-effective or lower-cost alternative surface treatment solutions, methods, and techniques.

Opportunities: Demand for these surface treatment machine for metallurgical innovations and study purposes among scientific research institutes is relatively high. Development and introduction of more cost-effective equipment will enable manufacturers to expand consumer base as well as geographical footprint, especially into developing economies.

Trends: Different material has different properties, and by controlling pressure, temperature, and electrical variables can enable better surface treatment. Technological advancements such as automated control and SCADA systems are causing a major shift among industries towards plasma surface treatment machines, and this is expected to continue in the future.

Regional Segmentation and Analysis:

The global plasma surface treatment machine market regional segmentation includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific plasma surface treatment machine market is expected to account for a significantly high revenue share in the near future, with countries such as China and India expanding production facilities and major players exploring opportunities in untapped markets. The market in North America is expected to account for a significantly high revenue share, followed by the market in Europe. Demand for atmospheric plasma solutions and vacuum plasma solutions in automotive, electronics, electrical, and medical devices manufacturing industries to manufacture high-quality products is increasing.

Segmentation of Global Plasma Surface Treatment Machine Market:

Segmentation by Technology Type:

Atmospheric Plasma Solutions

Vacuum Plasma Solutions

Other Technologies

Segmentation by Industry Vertical:

Automotive

Electronics & Electricals

Medical Devices

Other Industry Verticals

Segmentation by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

