Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market By Flowrate(Below 8 GPM,8 GPM to 15 GPM,Above 15 GPM)By Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment(Water Treatment,Waste Water Treatment,Air Treatment,Process Water Treatment,Surface Disinfection)

This report presents the worldwide Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter”s Five Forces Analysis.

UV disinfection system is an extremely environmentally friendly methodology to provide water, wastewater, process water, air and surface treatment.

The key driving factors for the market are cost effectiveness as compared to other new disinfection methods, new government initiatives for UV disinfection, concerns of emerging nations to provide safe drinking water, environmentally friendly disinfection system and the use of UV led in disinfection saves energy. However, there are some restraints such as low cost of conventional disinfectants such as chlorine, lack of treating the residuals by UV disinfection equipment and decline in the share of food & beverage and surface disinfection applications. The key opportunities for the UV disinfection equipment market lie in healthcare & chemical industries for air treatment application and Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) of the UN for water treatment.

EMEA is estimated to be the major revenue contributor to the market throughout the forecast period. The increasing growth of water treatment market and stringent regulations that demand wastewater facilities to alter their disinfection techniques to improve safety levels will propel the markets growth prospects.

The Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment market was valued at 1710 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 6080 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Xylem

Trojan Technologies

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Aquionics

Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation

First Light Technologies

Greenway Water Technologies

Advanced UV

American Ultraviolet

Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Breakdown Data by Type

Below 8 GPM

8 GPM to 15 GPM

Above 15 GPM

Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

Water Treatment

Waste Water Treatment

Air Treatment

Process Water Treatment

Surface Disinfection

Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Other Regions

Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment :

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market By Flowrate(Below 8 GPM,8 GPM to 15 GPM,Above 15 GPM)By Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment(Water Treatment,Waste Water Treatment,Air Treatment,Process Water Treatment,Surface Disinfection)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580