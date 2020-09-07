Global contraceptive devices market is registering a substantial CAGR of 7.90% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the initiatives taken by government and NGO’s about contraceptives and regular advancement in technologies.
Key Market Competitors:
Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global contraceptive devices market are Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc, Janssen Global Services, LLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Mylan N.V., ALLERGAN, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Veru Inc., Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Medisafe Distribution Inc., CooperSurgical, Inc., Devex, Mayer Laboratories, Inc., Medisafe Distribution Inc., ANSELL LTD., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc., Agile Therapeutics, Inc., HLL Lifecare Limited, Mankind Pharma, TTK HealthCare, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, V-Care Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Vardhaman Lifecare Pvt Ltd, Cipla Inc.
Competitive Analysis:
Global contraceptive devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of contraceptive devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Market Definition: Global Contraceptive Devices Market
Contraceptive devices are used to avoid pregnancy by the use of medical devices, medicines, and surgical methods. The sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) are also prevented by the use of it. It may be temporary or permanent and accessible to males and females accordingly. Permanent techniques include women’s sterilization and men’s sterilization Hormonal and non-hormonal are temporary techniques.
Market Drivers
- Regular technological advancement is driving the growth of market
- Numbers of initiatives taken by government is helping to grow the market
- Allowance for contraceptive device on the regular basis drives the market growth
- Increasing initiatives and support by various NGO’s are also helping the market to grow
- Improper family planning is driving the market growth
Market Restraints
- Surging infections due to the use of contraceptive devices are restraining the market growth
- Increasing incidence of infertility hinders the growth of the market
- Side effects of contraceptive devices restricts the market growth
Segmentation: Global Contraceptive Devices Market
By Product Type
- Male Contraceptive Devices
- Female Contraceptive Devices
- Female Condoms, Diaphragms & Sponges
- Vaginal Rings
- Intrauterine Devices
- Sub-dermal Implants
- Others
By Technology
- Hormonal Contraceptives
- Barrier Contraceptives
By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacy
- Retail Pharmacy
- Clinics
- Online Channel
- Public Channel & NGOs
- Others
Key Developments in the Market:
- In September 2017, Government of India launched two new contraceptives. New contraceptives will be introduced to widen the basket of options for the population of the country to meet their needs for family planning. Under the government’s Mission ParivarVikas, a key family planning initiative, contraceptives are being introduced.
- In September 2017, Prega News of Mankind Pharmaceuticals partnered with SpiceJet. This collaboration will be launching a series of initiatives to make air travel more enjoyable and comfortable for pregnant women.
