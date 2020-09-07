Global Minimally Invasive Surgery Market research report identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, inhibitors, challenges and opportunities in the market. With the specific base year and the historic year, estimations and calculations are performed in the report. This lets you know how the market is going to perform in the forecast years by giving information about market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements. All the statistical and numerical data, which is calculated with the most established tools such as SWOT analysis, is represented with the help of graphs and charts for the best user experience and clear understanding.

Global Minimally Invasive Surgery Market is registering a healthy CAGR of 12.50% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market value can be attributed due to the rising incidences and cases of surgeries worldwide and increasing diagnosis of appendicitis, cancer, cardiovascular diseases can fuel the growth of the market. The less complications, quicker recovery, minimal blood loss, and shorter time in hospital are some of the factors due to which the surgeons are preferring minimally invasive surgery over the traditional surgery.

Major Market Competitors: Global Minimally Invasive Surgery Market

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global minimally invasive surgery market are Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Stryker, Smith & Nephew, Abbott, Applied Medical Resources Corporation, CONMED Corporation, HOYA Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, BEMA MEDICAL, Tegra Medical, Fortimedix Surgical, Eurosurgical Ltd., GENICON, Europages, Medi-Globe GmbH, Silex Medical, LLC, Freudenberg Medical, General Electric Company, Intuitive Surgical, Eximis Surgical, Inc., Arthrex Inc., Check-Cap, Cook, OmniGuide Holdings, Inc., Orthofix Holdings, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens among others.

Global Minimally Invasive Surgery Market By Product Type (Surgical Devices, Monitoring and Visualization Systems, Laparoscopy Devices, Endosurgical Equipment, Electrosurgical Equipment), Application (Gastrointestinal Surgery, Gynecology Surgery, Urology Surgery, Cosmetic Surgery, Thoracic Surgery, Vascular Surgery, Orthopedic and Spine Surgery, Bariatric Surgery, Breast Surgery, Cardiac Surgery, Adrenalectomy Surgery, Anti-Reflux Surgery, Cancer Surgery, Cholecystectomy Surgery, Colectomy Surgery, Colon and Rectal Surgery, Ear, Nose and Throat Surgery, Obesity Surgery), Technology (Transcatheter Surgery, Laparoscopy Surgery, Non-Visual Imaging, Medical Robotics), End Users (Hospital Surgical Departments, Outpatient Surgery Centers, Group Practices, Individual Surgeons), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Competitive Analysis:

Global minimally invasive surgery market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares minimally invasive surgery market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Mercy Medical Center has introduced O-arm which is a multidimensional surgical imaging platform for various surgeries. It provides real time feed of the anatomy of the patient as well as lessens radiation exposure.

In July 2019, Intuitive Surgical has acquired the robotic endoscope portion of Scholly Fiberoptic Gmbh which will enable advance image quality for minimally invasive surgeries. The acquisition will enable the integration of Schölly’s robotic endoscope manufacturing line into intuitive operations.

Market Definition:

Minimally invasive surgeries are the surgery with tinniest incision instead open surgeries, which helps to reduce the pain, recovery timing and hospital stay. The chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, arthritis, cancer requires minimally invasive surgeries. All these surgeries are done with endoscope, which helps surgeons to operate the surgical area. Less trauma and fastest recovery boosts the growth of the market.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

• Less pain and better results boosts the market

• Less hospital stay and fast recovery

• Rise in geriatric population with chronic diseases

• Technologically advanced products in imaging endoscopes

• Benefits of minimally invasive surgeries over traditional open surgeries

• High price of minimally surgical instruments

• Lack of skilled surgeons is the challenge in the market

