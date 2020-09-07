Global Recycled Glass Market 2025: Research By Top Manufacturers with Market Size,Market Growth, Competitive Regions with Opportunities in Industry
Segment by Type, the Recycled Glass market is segmented into
Container Glass
Construction Glass
Other
Container Glass had a market share of 61% in 2018, followed by construction glass and others.
Segment by Application, the Recycled Glass market is segmented into
Alcohol
Food and Beverages
Construction
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Recycled Glass Market Share Analysis
Recycled Glass market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Recycled Glass product introduction, recent developments, Recycled Glass sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Strategic Materials
Ardagh
Momentum Recycling
Heritage Glass
Shanghai Yanlongji
Spring Pool
Pace Glass
Vitro Minerals
Marco Abrasives
Rumpke
Binder+Co
Owens Corning
Vetropack Holding
Dlubak Glass
