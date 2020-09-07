Veterinary diagnostics market refers to the test which determines the various disorders related to animals. These tests are done by taking feces, blood and tissue samples of animals. The innovations in the medical field which had been developed for veterinary diagnostics help determine the cause of the disease, so that proper treatment methods can be utilized for its treatment. The methods used in veterinary diagnostics are immunodiagnostics, molecular testing, hematology and clinical chemistry.

Global veterinary diagnostics market is registering a substantial CAGR of 8.76% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed due to factors such as increasing awareness about animal healthcare, and increase in the number of veterinary practitioners drives the market growth.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a FREE Sample Here (with covid 19 Impact Analysis) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-veterinary-diagnostics-market&DW

Market Drivers

The companion animal population has surged which is driving the growth of the market

The rising prevalence of animal zoonotic diseases is propelling the growth of the market

Surging demand for animal-derived food products is fueling the growth of the market

Increasing demand for pet insurance and growing animal health expenditure is boosting the growth of the market

The number of veterinary practitioners and income levels have increased in the developed economies is contributing to the growth of the market

Market Restraints

The surging pet care costs is restraining the growth of the market

The substandard healthcare facilities in low and middle income countries is hampering the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, Pathway Vet Alliance has entered into a strategic partnership with Heska Corporation. It will enable the company to provide in-house operational services like a point of care blood diagnostics and allergy testing. This alliance will strengthen the company in terms of accuracy, precision, speed and ease to use.

In May 2018, Zoetis has announced that it has acquired Abaxis which has enhanced the company’s market share in veterinary diagnostics. The acquisition will enable the company to accelerate the sales of its product in more than 100 countries which will increase the revenue of the company.

Make an Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-veterinary-diagnostics-market&DW

Veterinary diagnostics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares veterinary diagnostics market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global veterinary diagnostics market are IDEXX, Abaxis, NEOGEN CORPORATION, bioMérieux SA, Randox Laboratories Ltd., QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Heska Corporation, Zoetis, Covetrus, IDvet, Pfizer Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Virbac, Mindray DS USA Inc., VCA Inc., URIT MEDICAL ELECTRONIC CO. LTD., BPC Biosed srl, HORIBA Ltd., FUJIFILM Corporation, Alvedia and ACON Laboratories Inc. among others.

Read More @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-veterinary-diagnostics-market?dw

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email @ [email protected]