Global natural killer (NK) cell therapeutics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of natural killer (NK) cell therapeutics market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Natural killer cells (NK cells) are a type of lymphocyte (a white blood cell) responsible for killing virally infected cells and they are responsible for production of immune regulatory cytokines. These are components of the innate immune system. NK cells detect and controls the tumor cells in the body. NK cells therapeutics is applied in detection, treatment and management of various diseases such as cancer, gastrointestinal diseases and infectious diseases.

According to an article published in the National Center for Biotechnology Information, about 3-5% of human peripheral blood lymphocytes are NK cells. The emerging NK cell therapeutics is basically developed to target the cancer cells by controlling the various mechanisms of NK cells such as cytotoxicity.

Market Drivers

Increasing adoption of NK cells for cancer and infectious diseases treatment will increase the market size

Growing research and development of NK cells to target tumor cells acts as driver for the market growth

Increasing healthcare expenditure by government in development of immunotherapies is expected to fuel the growth of the market

Rising prevalence of cancer incidence across the globe is escalating the market in the forecast period

Market Restraints

Lack of specific treatment by NK cells and poor in-vivo survival of the cells obstructs the market growth

High cost associated with the therapies hampers the growth of the market in the forecast period

Adverse side effects of the therapies will hinder the growth of the market

Stringent regulatory policies for approval of immunotherapy challenges the market growth

Global natural killer (NK) cell therapeutics market is rising gradually with a healthy CAGR of 17.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Growing awareness about NK cells in treatment of cancer and infectious diseases are major drivers for the market growth.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Kiadis Pharma announced the acquisition of CytoSen Therapeutics, Inc. to acquire the natural killer (NK)-Cell platform established by CytoSen. This acquisition includes CytoSen’s CSTD002-NK, an NK-Cell therapy being developed for treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Kiadis will used the NK-Cell platform of CytoSen and develop a unique combination of NK-Cell and T-Cell platform

In March 2019, Phio Therapeutics Corp. and Glycostem announced research collaboration for development of a combination of sd-rxRNA, Phio’s RNAi technology and oNKord, Glycostem’s NK-Cell generation thechnology for the treatment of cancer. This collaboration will develop an improved cellular immunotherapy by incorporation of sd-rxRNA in NK-Cells for cancer treatment

Few of the major competitors currently working in global natural killer (NK) cell therapeutics market are Kiadis Pharma, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Glycostem, EMERCell, Brink Biologics, Inc., Innate Pharma, Sanofi, Nkarta, Inc., Affimed GmbH, CELGENE CORPORATION, Fate Therapeutics, Fortress Biotech, NKT Therapeutics , NantKwest, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Altor BioScience, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ziopharm Oncology, Inc. among others.

