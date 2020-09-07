The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are bench marked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product & service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) market by segmenting the market based on component, business function, software, service, deployment model, organization size, industry vertical, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

An increase in the number of data violations & cyber-crimes will impel the market demand over the forecast period. Apart from this, compliance mandates are predicted to scale up the scope of the business over the forecast timeline. Nonetheless, oscillating regulations and low levels of consciousness in the firm about eGRC is projected to inhibit the growth of enterprise governance, risk, and compliance (eGRC) industry during the period from 2019 to 2025.

Apart from this, cyber-security, as well as third parties, can put brakes on the market expansion during the forecast timeline. However, the high implementation of risk analytics and cloud-based business model in organizations will provide new growth opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

Based on the component, the market is divided into Software and Services. The software segment is sub-classified into Audit Management, Risk Management, Compliance Management, Policy Management, Incident Management, and Others. The service segment is sub-divided into Consulting & Training, Support, and Integration.

On the basis of business function, the industry is classified into Finance, Legal, IT, and Operations. In terms of deployment model, the market is sectored into Cloud and On-Premises. Based on the industry vertical, the industry is divided into BFSI, Construction & Engineering, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Government, Energy & Utilities, Mining & Natural Resources, Telecom & IT, Transportation & Logistics, and Retail & Consumer Goods. Based on the organization size, the market is sectored into enterprises and SMBs.

