The Smoothies Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with detailed market segmentation by type, functional ingredients, distribution channel and geography. The global smoothies market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading smoothies market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the smoothies market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- Daily Harvest, Dr. Smoothie, Happy Planet Foods, Inc., Innocent, Jamba Juice, MTY Food Group Inc., Naked Juice Company., Odwalla Inc., Smoothie King, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC

The smoothies market is growing at a sustainable rate owing to factors such as increasing demand for the product in Asia Pacific countries such as India and China owing to the large consumer base and changing food habits, varying lifestyle patterns among the general population. Moreover, rising health consciousness among young population coupled with increasing demand for the ready-to-eat food products is anticipated to drive the growth of the smoothies market over the projected period. The smoothies are gaining popularity among gym trainers owing to health benefits associated with its regular consummation. However, lack of awareness about the availability of products in developing economies about health benefits of the smoothies coupled with the absence of proper packaging methods is expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.

A smoothie is a creamy and thick beverage mostly made from the raw fruit, vegetables and dairy products. The dairy products such as milk, yogurt, ice-cream or cottage cheese are used in the smoothies. Other ingredients used in the smoothies are water, crushed ice, fruit juice, sweeteners, nutritional supplements, whey powder, plant milk, tea and chocolate to enhance the nutritional level and taste. A smoothie prepared using the dairy products is similar to a milkshake, though the latter typically contains less fruit and often uses ice cream or frozen yogurt. The smoothies often become hyper-concentrated sources of fruit sugars.

The report analyzes factors affecting the smoothies market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the smoothies market in these regions.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Smoothies Market Landscape Smoothies Market – Key Market Dynamics Smoothies Market – Global Market Analysis Smoothies Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Smoothies Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Smoothies Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Smoothies Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Smoothies Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

