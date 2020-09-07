Airborne SATCOM solutions are used in aircrafts for continuous and reliable transmission of critical information in real-time. The high demand for efficient and high-speed communication systems in aviation industry for mission critical communications is fueling the demand for airborne SATCOM equipment worldwide. The commercial aircraft segment is leading the market in 2019 and it is anticipated to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The continuous advancements in airborne SATCOM solution to meet the growing demands from commercial, military, helicopters, and UAVs end-customers are driving the market growth.

The report analyzes factors affecting the airborne SATCOM market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the airborne SATCOM market in these regions.

The List of Companies:

1. ASELSAN A.S.

2. Thales Group

3. Collins Aerospace

4. Cobham Limited

5. Honeywell International Inc.

6. General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.

7. L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

8. Viasat, Inc.

9. Orbit Communications Systems Ltd.

10. Astronics Corporation

The global airborne SATCOM market is segmented on the basis of platform, component, and application. Based on platform, the airborne SATCOM market is segmented into: Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, Helicopters, and UAVs. Based on component, the airborne SATCOM market is segmented into: SATCOM Terminals, Transceivers, Airborne Radio, Modems & Routers, SATCOM Radomes, and Others. Based on application, the airborne SATCOM market is segmented into: Government & Defense and Commercial.

The increasing number of commercial and defense aircrafts coupled with rising demand for air travel in developing countries are some of the key driving factors for the growth of airborne SATCOM market. However, concerns related to security and high cost may act as hindering factors for the growth of the market. Despite some limiting factors, the rising demand for customized and compact SATCOM solutions among end users is expected to offer ample growth opportunities for market players in the coming years.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global airborne SATCOM market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The airborne SATCOM market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trends and opportunities prevailing in various regions.

