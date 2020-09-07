Automatic EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) robots are the type of robot which are used to detect, dispose and provide protection during explosive disposal operations with less men power. It is not just bombs that the automatic EOD robot disable, but also other sorts of devices that can detonate, this can include anything from landmines to unexploded munitions. Automatic EOD robot got several advantages such as more reliable and precise, high efficiency, more protection, less human effort, extra line of defense etc. Several countries are taking steps regarding the advancement in their militaries which is expected to surge the growth of automatic EOD market globally.

The report analyzes factors affecting automatic EOD robot market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the automatic EOD robot market in these regions.

The List of Companies:

1. Brokk AB

2. Cobham Limited

3. Hrstek

4. ICOR Technology Inc.

5. Northrop Grumman Corporation.

6. QinetiQ

7. RoboTeam Ltd.

8. RoboteX, Inc.

9. SuperDroid Robots Inc.

10. Telerob

The global automatic EOD robot market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as crawler type and tire type. Similarly, on the basis of application, the market is segmented as anti-terrorism, battlefield, and security.

The factors like military upgradation and modernization by number of nations, automation efficiency, and growing terrorist attacks are driving the growth of the automatic EOD robot market. However, the defense budget cut by government of various nations as well as high initial cost may restrain the growth of the automatic EOD robot market. Furthermore, advancement of artificial intelligence and machine learning in EOD robots is anticipated to create market opportunities for the automatic EOD robot market during the forecast period.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automatic EOD robot market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The automatic EOD robot market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

