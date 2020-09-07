Adoption of pricing intelligence for product pricing will help to take business decisions proactively and optimize our strategy accordingly and create an opportunity for the expansion of this market. The growth of Pricing Intelligence market is hindered due to the lack of skilled and proficient workforce as well as the mistake in pricing due to human error.

Geographically, North America is expected to dominate the market in the forecasted period owing to the introduction of advanced Pricing Intelligence market along with the adoption of various pricing intelligence software by different vendors across various industries.

Key players covered in the report

• Upstream Commerce

• Minderest

• Prisync

• GfK Global

• Competitoor

• ByteKeen

• Competera Limited

• Ugam Solutions.

Key Benefits of the Report:

* Global, Regional, Country, Application, and End- Users Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025 Provide attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

* Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

* Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, product & Application, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts.

Target Audience:

* Pricing Intelligence providers

* Traders, Importer and Exporter

* Raw material suppliers and distributors

* Research and consulting firms

* Government and research organizations

* Associations and industry bodies.

Global Pricing Intelligence Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 121 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical Growth Scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Growth Scenario Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

Table Of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Global Pricing Intelligence Market— Industry Outlook

4 Global Pricing Intelligence Market Application Outlook

5 Global Pricing Intelligence Market Deployment Outlook

6 Global Pricing Intelligence Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

