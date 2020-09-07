mHealth Solutions Market 2020 Will Grow in Near Future by Top Companies Analysis- Alivecor, Inc, Athenahealth, Inc. , Biotelemetry, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc, Ihealth Lab Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Omron Corporation | Forecast 2026

Global mHealth Solutions market was valued approximately USD 21.5 billion in 2019, is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 28.3% during forecasted period. The market growth is attributed to the shifting paradigm of healthcare industry towards personalized care. Moreover the increasing penetration of internet and smart phones are expected to serve as the primary support drivers.

Mobile healthcare markets have been consistently moving up with increase in revenue by the robust sale of mobile health care products. Due to technological advancement in the mobile health care market the revenues are increasing and the market is considered to be promising and happening. Some of the key companies in the market include, Airstrip Technologies, Alivecor, Inc, Apple Inc. , AT&T, Inc. , Athenahealth, Inc. , Biotelemetry, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Ihealth Lab Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Koninklijke Philips N.V. , Medtronic PLC, Omron Corporation.

Among the products segments, the global m Health Solution Market is dominated by connected medical device. The Healthcare industry is moving positively ahead to leverage the growing opportunities with Healthcare IT. Moreover, the rising demand for remote patient monitoring are fuelling the growth in connected medical devices. Among various mHealth Services, remote monitoring services contributes to major revenue share. The market growth can be attributed to rising medical tourism and technological advancement in healthcare IT.

In 2019, the market is dominated by North America region with a revenue share of approximately 38%.The region has witnessed huge penetration of smart phones, superior healthcare infrastructure and higher awareness levels. However, over the forecast period Asia Pacific is expected to witness huge growth. The growth in Asian market is primarily driven by development of healthcare infrastructure and rising medical tourism in developing countries such as China and India. Rising geriatric population and various government norms supporting the development healthcare industry in the region is also fuelling the market growth over the forecast period.

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading mHealth Solutions Company.

Products & Services:

§ Connected Medical Devices

o Clinical Devices

o Consumer Health Devices

§ MHealth Apps

o Healthcare Apps

o Medical Apps

§ mHealth Services

o Remote Monitoring Services

o Diagnosis & Consultation Services

o Treatment Services

o Healthcare System Strengthening Services

o Fitness & Wellness Services

o Prevention Services

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Research Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.1.1. Data Mining

1.1.2. Analysis

1.1.3. Market Estimation

1.1.4. Validation

1.1.5. Publishing

1.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global mHealth Solutions Market Definition & scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market definition

2.3. Scope of the Study

2.4. Years considered for the study

2.5. Currency

2.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Key Trends

3.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2026 (USD Billion/Million)

Chapter 4. Global mHealth Solutions Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

