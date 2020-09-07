The worldwide market for Modem Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 11500 million US$ in 2023, from 8780 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

A modem is a device that provides access to the Internet. The modem connects to the ISP, which typically provides either cable or DSL Internet service. Cable modems have a coaxial (or “coax”) connection, which is the same type of connector found on a TV or cable box. This connects to a cable port on the wall. DSL modems have a telephone connector, also called an RJ-11 jack, which connects to a telephone socket on the wall.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• Motorola

• Cisco

• ARRIS

• NETGEAR

• Linksys

• Ubee (Ambit)

• D-Link

• TP-Link

• Asus

• Toshiba

• Actiontec

• …

The Modem report focuses on the Modem in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• DSL

• Cable

• Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• Household Application

• Commercial Application

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Modem market.

Chapter 1: Describe Modem Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Modem, with sales, revenue, and price of Modem, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Modem, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Modem market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Modem sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

