The global mobile app marketing solutions market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2020 to 2026. Scope of global Mobile App Marketing Solutions includes by Type (Cloud-based, On-premise), by Application (Small Business, Medium Business, Large Enterprises) and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- Germany, U.K., France; Asia-Pacific- China, India, Japan; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa).

T The key players profiled in the market include:

• AdRoll

• Sizmek

• MediaMath

• Marin Software

• Choozle

• Kenshoo

• Adobe

• Rocket Fuel.

• Rubicon Project.

• Amobee DSP

• …

Mobile app marketing solutions is the process of creating marketing campaigns to reach your users at every stage of the marketing funnel. An app marketing strategy is centrally concentrated on generating a high ASO or App Store Optimization score. It is the promotion of your app through paid and organic channels. The objective is to gain more installs, more visitors and more in-app purchases. App marketing services contain app store optimization, install campaigns, and affiliate partnerships for promotion, advertising, and reputation management.

The improving the overall app visibility in app store are anticipated to drive the mobile app marketing solutions market. However, high cost of developing an app are hindering the growth of the market.

Based on type, the market is divided into:

• Cloud-based

• On-premise

Based on application, the market is divided into:

• Small Business

• Medium Business

• Large Enterprises

Target Audience:

• Mobile App Marketing Solutions Providers

• Research and Consulting Firms

• Government and Research Organizations

• Associations and Industry Bodies

