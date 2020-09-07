Social Media Management Tools Market 2020-2026 by Component (Solutions, Services) and by Top Players Analysis- Sprinklr, IBM, Spreadfast, Adobe, Hootsuite, Zoho, Digimind, clarabridge, Sysomos | By Orian Research Consultants

The global social media management tools market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2020 to 2026. Scope of global social media management tools includes by Component (Solutions, Services), by Deployment Model (On-Premises, Cloud), By Application (Sales and Marketing Management, Customer Experience Management, Competitive Intelligence, Risk Management and Fraud Detection, Others.) and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- Germany, U.K., France; Asia-Pacific- China, India, Japan; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa).

The key players profiled in the market include:

• Sprinklr

• IBM

• Spreadfast

• Lithium Technologies

• Adobe

• Hootsuite

• Zoho

• Digimind

• Clarabridge

• Sysomos

A Social media management tool helps enterprises in gathering messages sent from different social media accounts in one dashboard. Social media management software (SMMS) is a set of tools planned for managing and analyzing social interactions. This is helpful for companies that need to manage their individual brand presence on different platforms. Similarly, it is helpful for agencies that manage social profiles for multiple clients.

The growing number of users on social media are anticipated to drive the Social Media Management Tools Market. However, lack of common standards and laws are hindering the growth of the market.

Based on component, the market is divided into:

• Solutions

• Services

Based on deployment model, the market is divided into:

• On-Premises

• Cloud

Based on application, the market is divided into:

• Sales and Marketing Management

• Customer Experience Management

• Competitive Intelligence

• Risk Management and Fraud Detection

• Others

Target Audience:

• Social Media Management Tools Providers

• Research and Consulting Firms

• Government and Research Organizations

• Associations and Industry Bodies

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Social Media Management Tools Company.

Key Benefits of the Report:

• Global, regional, product type, connectivity, vehicle type application wise market size and their forecast from 2015-2026

• Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

• Detailed analysis on product outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

• Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

• Analysis on key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market

• Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies

• Detailed insights on emerging regions, product type, connectivity, vehicle type application with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

TABLE OF CONTENT

1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology and Scope

3. Social Media Management Tools Market— Market Overview

4. Social Media Management Tools Market by Product Type Outlook

5. Social Media Management Tools Market by Connectivity Outlook

6. Social Media Management Tools Market by Application Outlook

7. Social Media Management Tools Market Regional Outlook

8. Competitive Landscape

Continued…

List of Tables and Figures…

