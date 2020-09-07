Post COVID-19 Impact on Sulfamic Acid Market-

With the emergence of the COVID-19 crisis, the world is fighting a health pandemic as well as an economic emergency, almost impacting trillions of dollars of revenues.

Pre COVID-19 Analysis on Sulfamic Acid Market

Sulfamic acid orAmido Sulfuric acid is powdered or white crystalline solid with chemical formula H3NSO3. This colorless and water-soluble molecular compound is widely used in several end use industries. It is a pure acid that forms pellets after it is mixed with an inactive binding substance. Sulfamic acid is a precursor to sweet-tasting mixtures and it is widely used in developing various types of therapeutic agents such as anti-epileptics, HIV protease inhibitors (Pls), nucleoside HIV, and weight loss medicine. This acid can be considered an intermediary compound betweensulfamide and sulfuric acid. It is reported that the sulfamic acid is four to six times more effective as compared to urea.

The metal finishingapplication segment held the largest market value in 2018 accounting for $1,612.7 million and is anticipated to reach $2,076.0 million by 2026

Industrial Applications of Sulfamic Acid

In industrial processes, sulfamic acid is used for scaling of industrial and descaling of water born equipment. This acid is used to clean household equipment, metals, etc. The sulfamic acid plays the role of bleaching additive in the paper & pulp industry and as a chlorine stabilizer in swimming pools. It functions as a curing agent in the leather dyeing process and plastics industry. When the different batches of colors are manufactured, the increased uniformity between the batches of colors get cleaner shades with the help of sulfamic acid. This acid is also used as a flame proofing agent in several industries such as paper and textile. Furthermore, sulfamic acid creates enormous opportunities in liming and pickling operations in the leather industry.

The Europe market is expected to surpass $1,323.0 million by 2026.

Recent Developments in Sulfamic Acid Market

Using sulfamic acid in industry plants such as ethanol provides more precision and safety to the workers while working in the factory. As per Research Dive blog, sulfamic acidis also widely used in the industrial cleaning of brewhouse and dairy equipment. As this acid is considered as less corrosive than other strong acids, corrosion components are frequently added in sulfamic acid for effective results. The technology is advancing and the top gaining players of the global sulfamic acid industry are coming up with new technological developments and novel products by focusing on consumers’ safety.

For instance, inJune 2016, BASF launched two new products “Lutopur MSA and Fueltase phytase”. The Lutopur is a highly effective alternative to sulfamic acid for cleanin-in-place systems in the ethanol industry. It is an odorless and strong organic acid that is highly effective in scale removals. On the other hand, the Fueltasephytase is used for increase efficiency in ethanol plants. This product enhances yeast health by increasing free phosphorous.

Potential Future of Sulfamic Acid Industry

Global sulfamic acid market is estimated to witness a positive growth during the forecast period. The beneficial properties of sulfamic acid is playing a crucial role in creating massive opportunities for the vendors in the global market. Sulfamic acid is highly effective in descaling, which is predicted to drive the market growth from 2019 to 2026. However, the disease caused by this acid after coming in direct contact with skin is restricting the industry growth.



Higher shelf life of sulfamic acid and its growing recommendation for workers safety are the major factors giving substantial uplift to the growth of sulfamic acid market in the coming years. As per the Research Dive report statistics, the sulfamic acid market is expected to garner a revenue of $7,037.3 million by the end of 2026. Geographically, the Europe region is likely to create huge growth opportunities in the market owing to the presence of leading manufacturers in this region. In addition, the report profiles prominent players operating in the global market who are focusing more on introducing technology innovations and novel product development to maintain a strong position in the global

