Pre COVID-19 Analysis on Flame-Retardant Protective Wear Market

According to a new report published by Research Dive, the global flame-retardant protective wear forecast will be $4,891.0 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.8%, increasing from $2,890.1 million in 2018.

Flame-retardant protective wear market drivers: Stringent government regulations in the workplace for the safety of the workers have urged several end-users to use flame-retardant protective wear thereby driving its demand. In 2012, the occupational safety and health administration (osha) issued a memorandum that necessitates all workers in the oil & gas industry to wear flame-retardant clothing to prevent injuries. The directive by osha has led to increased usage of flame-retardant garments.

The market for oil & gas industry held key market share in 2018, it was valued at $562.1 million, and is expected to continue its growth in the coming years

Growing technological innovations in the flame-retardant protective wear market are expected to boost the growth of market during the forecast period. Manufacturers are trying to incorporate properties like durability and greater strength into their flame-retardant protective wear products. Additionally, increasing automation in various industries is anticipated to have positive impact on the flame-retardant protective wear market during the forecast period. New product improvements by the manufacturers in the current products lines for flame-retardant protective wear are also expected to increase the appeal flame-retardant protective wear, thereby increasing the sales. The market is mainly restrained by the cost of the flame retardant protective wear. This is due to the price volatility of the raw materials and production cost of the flame-retardant products.

Rising demand from end use industriesis a significant driver for the growth of the global flame-retardant protective wear market

The global flame-retardant protective wear market is classified into product type, material type, clothing type and end-use.

Treated product typesegment accounted for largest market size in 2018 and is anticipated to increase the market share at a CAGR of 5.7% in the forecast time. This dominance is attributed to wide usage of treated product type in the end use industries including petroleum, power, oil & gas and automotive industries. Inherent flame-retardant protective wear market is estimated to experience a healthy growth and is increasing at a rate of 9.5% CAGR in the projected time.

The market for non-woven segment generated highest flame-retardant protective wear market size and is estimated to account for $1,817.2 million by the end of forecast timeframe. This growth is attributed to wide usage of non-woven fabrics for flame protection by end use industries due to its application such as bag filters, air-conditioning filters, erosion control, insulating material and automotive headliners. The market for woven material type segment will experience a significant growth and is projected to grow at a notable rate of 8.9% CAGR during the forecast time.

The market for durable clothing segment registered the key market share and it will reach $3,404.9 million by the 2026, growing at a rate of 6.0% over the forecast period.This is because durable clothing materials possess features such as chemical protection, higher strength and protection from ignition.

Flame-Retardant Protective Wear Market Segmentation by End-use

Petrochemical

Oil & Gas

Building & Construction

Mining

Power

Automotive & Transportation

Electronics & Electrical

Federal & State Departments

Flame-Retardant Protective Wear Market Segmentation by End-use

The oil & gas industry generated majority of the flame-retardant protective wear market share in previous years and is increasing with a growth rate of 4.8% in the future time period. Besides oil & gas, the flame-retardant protective wear for petrochemical will also account for a key market size and is projected to reach $607.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.1%. The wide use of flame-retardant protective wear in the several uses such as high temperature protection near extraction units in the chemical & refinery sectors in anticipated to propel the market growth in the estimated time.

Key Players

Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE)

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON)

Seyntex N.V.

Koninklijke Ten Cate N.V.

Portwest Ltd.

Marina Textil S.L.

Bulwark FR

Fristads

National Safety Apparel

DEVA F-M.

Asia-Pacific region is projected to generate remarkable market opportunities in the flame-retardant protective wear market in the forecast timeframe. This is due to the stringent regulations in the workplace for worker’s safety and protection from flame in the mining, construction, oil & gas, and petrochemical industries. Several regulations imposed in Europe for wearing flame-retardant protective wear while working in the field will aim to deliver high growth of market during the forecast period. In 2018, Europe held the highest market share for flame-retardant protective wear market compared to other regions. The market for Europe is anticipated to generate $1,670.7 million in 2026, at a 5.8% CAGR during forecast period.

