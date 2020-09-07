Growing at an annualized rate of 12%, the HPAPI and cytotoxic drugs contract manufacturing market is projected to reach USD 25 billion by 2030

Manufacturing highly potent drug products is technically and financially demanding; as a result, drug manufacturers are becoming increasingly reliant on contract service providers

Roots Analysis is pleased to announce the publication of its recent study, titled, “HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Manufacturing (3rd Edition) 2020-2030.”

The report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunities associated with the contract manufacturing of HPAPIs and cytotoxic drugs. The study also features a detailed analysis of the key drivers and trends related to this evolving domain. In addition to other elements, the study includes:

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of companies offering contract services for manufacturing HPAPIs and cytotoxic drugs.

A competitiveness analysis of HPAPI and cytotoxic drugs contract manufacturers, featuring insightful representations.

Detailed profiles of leading contract manufacturers of HPAPI and cytotoxic drugs (shortlisted on the basis of proprietary criterion).

An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in this domain, in the recent past.

An analysis of the various expansion initiatives undertaken by the players in this domain.

An estimate of the overall, installed capacity for manufacturing HPAPIs and cytotoxic drugs based on data reported by industry stakeholders in the public domain.

A qualitative analysis to decide whether to manufacture the potent products in-house or engage the services of a CMO.

A discussion on affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges which are likely to impact the industry’s evolution.

A case study on the antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) manufacturing market, highlighting a list of contract service providers and in-house manufacturers in this domain.

A detailed market forecast, featuring analysis of the current and projected future opportunity across key market segments (listed below)

Type of Product

HPAPIs

Highly Potent Finished Dosage Forms

Company Size

Small-sized

Mid-sized

Large / Very Large

Scale of Operation

Preclinical / Clinical

Commercial

Type of Pharmacological Molecule

Small Molecules

Biologics

Type of Highly Potent Finished Dosage Form

Injectables

Oral Solids

Creams

Others

Key geographical regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following senior level representatives of stakeholder companies:

Antonella Mancuso (Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, BSP Pharmaceuticals) and Maria Elena Guadagno (Business Director, BSP Pharmaceuticals)

Klaus Hellerbrand (Managing Director, ProJect Pharmaceutics)

Kevin Rosenthal (Business Head, Formulations and Finished Products, Alphora Research)

Jennifer L Mitcham (Director, Business Development, Catalent Pharma Solutions) and Stacy McDonald (Group Product Manager, Catalent Pharma Solutions)

Roberto Margarita (Business Development Director, CordenPharma)

Allison Vavala (Senior Manager, Business Development, Helsinn)

Mark Wright (Site Head, Piramal Healthcare)

Javier E. Aznárez Araiz (Business Development Technician, Idifarma)

Key companies covered in the report

AbbVie Contract Manufacturing

CARBOGEN AMCIS

Catalent

Evonik

Formosa Laboratories

Intas

Lonza

MabPlex

Pfizer CentreOne

