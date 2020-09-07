A steadily increasing demand for participants in clinical research studies, coupled to the complexities associated with patient enrolment, have prompted drug / therapy developers to outsource this process to specialty service providers
Roots Analysis is pleased to announce the publication of its recent study, titled, “Patient Recruitment and Retention Services Market, 2019-2030.”
The report offers a comprehensive study of the current scenario and future potential of the players providing patient enrollment and retention services. The study features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of the various stakeholders in this domain. In addition to other elements, the study includes:
- A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of companies offering patient recruitment and retention services.
- An analysis of the most active regions (in terms of patient recruitment activity) engaged in this domain, featuring schematic world map representations that highlight key hubs across the globe.
- An insightful 2X2 representation of the results of a competitiveness analysis of various service providers highlighting capable players in this domain, based on their respective capabilities.
- Comprehensive profiles of patient recruitment and retention service providers (shortlisted on the basis of the number of services).
- An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in this domain, in the recent past
- A review of emerging trends in the industry to overcome the challenges associated with patient recruitment and retention
A detailed market forecast, featuring analysis of the current and projected future opportunity across key market segments (listed below)
Therapeutic Area
- Oncology
- Infectious Diseases
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- CNS Disorders
- Respiratory Disorders
- Metabolic Disorders
- Others
Steps in Patient Recruitment Process
- Pre-screening
- Screening
Phase of Development
- Phase I
- Phase II
- Phase III
- Phase IV
Key Geographical Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the world
For more information, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/patient-recruitment-and-retention-services-market-2019-2030/245.html
Transcripts of interviews held with the following senior level representatives of stakeholder companies
- Simon Klaasen, Co-founder and Managing Director, Link2Trials
- Hagit Nof, Chief Operation Officer and Business Development Officer, nRollmed
- Paul Ivsin, Managing Director, Seeker Health
Key companies covered in the report
- Acurian
- BBK Worldwide
- Bright Pharmaceuticals Services
- ClinEdge
- CSSi
- CTM
- FIDELIS RESEARCH
- Ignite Data
- Integrated Clinical Trial Services
- MMG
- Pacific Groove
- Polaris BioPharma Consulting
- Topstone Research
- TrialWire
- Tudor Reilly Health
- WCCT Global
For more information, please click on the following link:
