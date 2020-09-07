Patient Recruitment and Retention Services Market is estimated to be worth USD 5.3 billion in 2030

A steadily increasing demand for participants in clinical research studies, coupled to the complexities associated with patient enrolment, have prompted drug / therapy developers to outsource this process to specialty service providers

Roots Analysis is pleased to announce the publication of its recent study, titled, “Patient Recruitment and Retention Services Market, 2019-2030.”

The report offers a comprehensive study of the current scenario and future potential of the players providing patient enrollment and retention services. The study features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of the various stakeholders in this domain. In addition to other elements, the study includes:

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of companies offering patient recruitment and retention services.

An analysis of the most active regions (in terms of patient recruitment activity) engaged in this domain, featuring schematic world map representations that highlight key hubs across the globe.

An insightful 2X2 representation of the results of a competitiveness analysis of various service providers highlighting capable players in this domain, based on their respective capabilities.

Comprehensive profiles of patient recruitment and retention service providers (shortlisted on the basis of the number of services).

An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in this domain, in the recent past

A review of emerging trends in the industry to overcome the challenges associated with patient recruitment and retention

A detailed market forecast, featuring analysis of the current and projected future opportunity across key market segments (listed below)

Therapeutic Area

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

CNS Disorders

Respiratory Disorders

Metabolic Disorders

Others

Steps in Patient Recruitment Process

Pre-screening

Screening

Phase of Development

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

Key Geographical Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the world

Transcripts of interviews held with the following senior level representatives of stakeholder companies

Simon Klaasen, Co-founder and Managing Director, Link2Trials

Hagit Nof, Chief Operation Officer and Business Development Officer, nRollmed

Paul Ivsin, Managing Director, Seeker Health

Key companies covered in the report

Acurian

BBK Worldwide

Bright Pharmaceuticals Services

ClinEdge

CSSi

CTM

FIDELIS RESEARCH

Ignite Data

Integrated Clinical Trial Services

MMG

Pacific Groove

Polaris BioPharma Consulting

Topstone Research

TrialWire

Tudor Reilly Health

WCCT Global

For more information, please click on the following link:

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/patient-recruitment-and-retention-services-market-2019-2030/245.html

