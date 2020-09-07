Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market is projected to grow at an annualized rate of ~8%, till 2030

Roots Analysis has done a detailed study on Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market: Focus on Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Finished Dosage Forms (Ophthalmic Drops, Emulsions, Gels, Injections, Lotions, Ointments, Suspensions, and Tablets / Capsules), 2020-2030, covering key aspects of the industry’s evolution and identifying potential future growth opportunities.

Key Market Insights

Over 240 companies across the globe claim to have the required capabilities to offer variety of services on a contract basis, working at different scales of operation, for a wide range of ophthalmic APIs and drug FDFs

The market is fragmented, featuring the presence of both established players and small firms based in different geographies that claim to be capable of manufacturing ophthalmic products

Presently, majority of the CMOs are offering services for ophthalmic drug FDFs packaged in a variety of formats; popular types of containers include glass / plastic bottles, ointment tubes and ampoules / vials

In order to acquire competencies across the supply chain and cater to evolving needs of sponsors, companies have established presence across different regions, having been certified by various regulatory authorities

Several players involved in this domain are steadily expanding their capabilities in order to enhance their respective service portfolios and maintain a competitive edge

In the past few years, over 10,700 trials, enrolling approximately 4.6 million patients, suffering from a wide range of chronic eye conditions, have been registered across the globe by different sponsors

Most of the installed, global ophthalmic drug manufacturing capacity belongs to larger and more established CMOs, accounting for over 80% of available capacity across various geographies

The demand for manufacturing services for ophthalmic drug products is expected to increase in the coming years; we believe stakeholders may have to expand their respective capacities to ensure consistent supply

We expect ophthalmic drug developers to continue to outsource their development and manufacturing operations in the short to mid-term, causing service-based revenues to grow at an annualized rate of over 8%

In the long-term, the projected opportunity is anticipated to be well distributed across various packaging formats, scales of operation and sizes of contract service providers

Eminent representatives from prominent ophthalmic drug contract manufacturing companies confirm the importance of outsourcing, highlighting prevalent and anticipated trends within this domain

Table of Contents

PREFACE Scope of the Report

Research Methodology

Chapter Outlines EXECUTIVE SUMMARY INTRODUCTION Context and Background

Introduction to Ophthalmology Chronic Eye Conditions and Associated Economic Burden

Common Ophthalmic Drug Dosage Forms Types of Oral Drug Formulations Tablets Capsules Eye Supplements Types of Semi-solid Formulations Ointments



3.5.2.2. Gels

3.5.2.3. Emulsions

Types of Liquid Drug Formulations Solutions Suspensions



3.5.3.1. Sterile Injectables

Intraocular Inserts

Common Primary Packaging Formats for Ophthalmic Drugs

Overview of Contract Manufacturing

Outsourcing in the Ophthalmology Industry Need for Outsourcing Commonly Outsourced Operations Guidelines for Selecting a Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO) Partner Advantages of Outsourcing Manufacturing Operations Challenges Associated with Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Growth Drivers and Roadblocks to Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Recent Developments and Upcoming Trends



CURRENT MARKET LANDSCAPE Chapter Overview

Ophthalmic Drug Contract Manufacturers: Overall Market Landscape Analysis by Year of Establishment Analysis by Company Size Analysis by Scale of Operation Analysis by Geographical Location Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facilities Analysis by Type of Product Analysis by Type of FDF Manufactured Analysis by Type of Primary Packaging Analysis by Type of Service(s) Offered Analysis by Regulatory Accreditations / Certifications



COMPANY COMPETITVENESS ANALYSIS Chapter Overview

Key Assumptions and Methodology

Competitiveness Analysis: Ophthalmic API Contract Manufacturers Ophthalmic API Contract Manufacturers in North America Ophthalmic API Contract Manufacturers in Europe Ophthalmic API Contract Manufacturers in Asia-Pacific

Competitiveness Analysis: Ophthalmic Drug FDF Contract Manufacturers Ophthalmic Drug FDF Contract Manufacturers in North America Ophthalmic Drug FDF Contract Manufacturers in Europe Ophthalmic Drug FDF Contract Manufacturers in Asia-Pacific



OPHTHALMIC DRUGS CONTERACT MANUFACTURING IN NORTH AMERICA: COMPANY PROFILES Chapter Overview

Akorn Company Overview Financial Information Service Portfolio Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Catalent Company Overview Financial Information Service Portfolio



6.2.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Cayman Chemical Company Overview Service Portfolio Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Pillar5 Pharma Company Overview Service Portfolio Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Sterling Pharmaceutical Services Company Overview Service Portfolio Recent Developments and Future Outlook



OPHTHALMIC DRUGS CONTERACT MANUFACTURING IN EUROPE: COMPANY PROFILES Chapter Overview

FARMIGEA Company Overview Service Portfolio Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Lomapharm Company Overview Service Portfolio



7.3.3 Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Medichem Company Overview Service Portfolio Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Recipharm Company Overview Financial Information Service Portfolio Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Salvat Company Overview



7.6.2 Service Portfolio

Recent Developments and Future Outlook

OPHTHALMIC DRUGS CONTERACT MANUFACTURING IN ASIA-PACIFIC: COMPANY PROFILES Chapter Overview

Akums Company Overview Service Portfolio Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Bal Pharma Company Overview Financial Information Service Portfolio



8.2.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Entod Pharmaceuticals Company Overview Service Portfolio Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Company Overview Service Portfolio Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Indiana Ophthalmics Company Overview Service Portfolio Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Sunways India Company Overview Service Portfolio Recent Developments and Future Outlook



CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS Chapter Overview

Scope and Methodology

Ophthalmic Drug Trial Analysis Analysis by Trial Registration Year Geographical Analysis by Number of Clinical Trials Geographical Analysis by Enrolled Patient Population Analysis by Phase of Development Analysis by Trial Recruitment Status Analysis by Type of Sponsor / Collaborator Most Active Players in Terms of Number of Registered Trials Analysis by Type of Intervention Analysis by Trial Focus Analysis by Target Indication Benchmark Analysis of Active Industry Players

CAPACITY ANALYSIS Chapter Overview Key Assumptions and Methodology Ophthalmic API Contract Manufacturers: Global Production Capacity Analysis by Geography Overall Production Capacity in North America Overall Production Capacity in Europe Overall Production Capacity in Asia-Pacific Overall Production Capacity in Rest of the World Analysis by Scale of Operation Overall Clinical Scale Production Capacity Overall Commercial Scale Production Capacity Both Clinical and Commercial Scale Production Capacity Analysis by Company Size Overall Production Capacity of Small-sized Companies Overall Production Capacity of Mid-sized Companies Overall Production Capacity of Large Companies Overall Production Capacity of Very Large Companies Ophthalmic Drug FDF Contract Manufacturers: Global Production Capacity Analysis by Geography Overall Production Capacity in North America Overall Production Capacity in Europe Overall Production Capacity in Asia-Pacific Overall Production Capacity in Rest of the World Analysis by Scale of Operation Overall Clinical Scale Production Capacity Overall Commercial Scale Production Capacity Both Clinical and Commercial Scale Production Capacity Analysis by Company Size Overall Production Capacity of Small-sized Companies Overall Production Capacity of Mid-sized Companies Overall Production Capacity of Large Companies Overall Production Capacity of Very Large Companies Analysis by Type of Primary Packaging Overall Production Capacity of Ampoules / Vials Overall Production Capacity of Glass / Plastic Bottles Overall Production Capacity of Ointment Tubes Overall Production Capacity of Blister Packing Overall Production Capacity of Other Packaging Forms DEMAND ANALYSIS Chapter Overview Key Assumptions and Methodology Global Commercial Demand for Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Commercial Demand for Ophthalmic API Contract Manufacturing Analysis by Geography Analysis by Target Indication Commercial Demand for Ophthalmic Drug FDF Contract Manufacturing Analysis by Geography Analysis by Target Indication Analysis by Type of Primary Packaging Global Clinical Demand for Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Clinical Demand for Ophthalmic API Contract Manufacturing Analysis by Geography Analysis by Target Indication Clinical Demand for Ophthalmic Drug FDF Contract Manufacturing Analysis by Geography Analysis by Target Indication Analysis by Type of Primary Packaging Demand and Supply Analysis MARKET FORECAST Chapter Overview Key Assumptions and Forecast Methodology Overall Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030 Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Type of Product Ophthalmic API Contract Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030 Ophthalmic Drug FDF Contract Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030 Ophthalmic Drug FDF Contract Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Type of FDF Manufactured Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market for Solids, 2020-2030 Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market for Semi-solids, 2020-2030 Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market for Liquids / Suspensions, 2020-2030 Ophthalmic Drug FDF Contract Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Type of Primary Packaging Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market for Ampoules / Vials, 2020-2030 Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market for Glass / Plastic Bottles, 2020-2030 Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market for Ointment Tubes, 2020-2030 Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market for Blister Packing, 2020-2030 Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market for Other Packaging Forms, 2020-2030 Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Target Disease Indication Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market for Age-related Macular Degeneration, 2020-2030 Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market for Dry Eye, 2020-2030 Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market for Glaucoma, 2020-2030 Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market for Other Eye Disorders, 2020-2030 Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Scale of Operation Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market for Clinical Scale Operations, 2020-2030 Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market for Commercial Scale Operations, 2020-2030 Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market for Both Clinical and Commercial Scale Operations, 2020-2030 Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Size of Manufacturers Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market for Small-sized Companies, 2020-2030 Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market for Mid-sized Companies, 2020-2030 Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market for Large Companies, 2020-2030 Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market for Very Large Companies, 2020-2030 Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Geographical Regions Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market in North America, 2020-2030 Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market in the US, 2020-2030 Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market in Canada, 2020-2030 Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market in Mexico, 2020-203 Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market in Europe, 2020-2030 Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market in the UK, 2020-2030 Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market in Germany, 2020-2030 Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market in France, 2020-2030 Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market in Spain, 2020-2030 Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market in Italy, 2020-2030 Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market in Rest of Europe, 2020-2030 Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market in Asia-Pacific, 2020-2030 Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market in India, 2020-2030 Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market in China, 2020-2030 Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market in Japan, 2020-2030 Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market in Australia, 2020-2030 Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific, 2020-2030 CASE STUDY: COMPARISON OF SMALL MOLECULE AND LARGE MOLECULE OPHTHALMIC DRUGS / THERAPIES Chapter Overview Small Molecule Drugs and Biologics in Ophthalmology Comparison of Strengths and Weakness of Small Molecules and Biologics Comparison of Key Specifications Comparison of Manufacturing Processes Comparison of Key Manufacturing-related Challenges SWOT ANALYSIS Chapter Overview Comparison of SWOT Factors SURVEY ANALYSIS Chapter Overview Overview of Respondents Seniority Level of Respondents Survey Insights Type of Product Type of Primary Packaging Scale of Operation Manufacturing Capacity Location of Manufacturing Facilities Regulatory Accreditations / Certifications of Manufacturing Facilities Extent of Outsourcing Current Market Opportunity EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS Chapter Overview Caplin Point Laboratories Company Snapshot Interview Transcript: Ashok Partheeban, Director, Latin American Operations and Vivek Partheeban, Chief Operating Officer Gland Pharma Company Snapshot Interview Transcript: Iranna Bavalatti, Head of Manufacturing Science and Technology Selvok Pharmaceutical Company Snapshot Interview Transcript: Rahul Gupta, Chief Executive Officer Phytex Australia



16.4.1. Company Snapshot

16.4.2. Interview Transcript: Stuart Smith, Managing Director

FUTURE GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES Chapter Overview Integration / Adoption of New and Innovative Technologies Capability and Expertise Expansions by CMOs Offshoring Outsourcing Activities Growing Investments in Existing Infrastructure Evolving Client / Sponsor and CMO / CDMO Relationships Challenges Faced by Both Sponsors and Service Providers Concerns Related to Single Use Systems Concerns Related to Capacity Fluctuations APPENDIX 1: LIST OF OPHTHALMIC MEDICAL DEVICE CONTRACT MANUFACTURERS APPENDIX 2: TABULATED DATA APPENDIX 3: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS



For more information, please click on the following link:

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/ophthalmic-drugs-cmo/294.html

About Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis is one of the fastest growing market research companies, sharing fresh and independent perspectives in the bio-pharmaceutical industry. The in-depth research, analysis and insights are driven by an experienced leadership team which has gained many years of significant experience in this sector. If you’d like help with your growing business needs, get in touch at [email protected]

Contact Information

Roots Analysis Private Limited

Gaurav Chaudhary

+1 (415) 800 3415

[email protected]