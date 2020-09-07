Oligonucleotide Synthesis, Modification and Purification Services Market is estimated to be worth USD 5.8 billion in 2030

The applications of oligonucleotides are vast, even beyond the life science / pharma sector; however, owing to complexities associated with the synthesis and processing of these molecules, such operations are usually outsourced to capable CMOs

Roots Analysis is pleased to announce the publication of its recent study, titled, “Oligonucleotide Synthesis, Modification and Purification Services Market: Focus on Research, Diagnostic and Therapeutic Applications, 2020-2030.”

The report features an extensive study of the current scenario and future potential of the custom synthesis, modification and purification services market for oligonucleotides, which are intended for research, diagnostic, and therapeutic applications. The study includes in-depth analyses, highlighting the capabilities of service providers engaged in this domain. In addition to other elements, it includes:

A detailed review of the current status of the market with respect to oligonucleotide manufacturers focused on research and diagnostic, and therapeutic applications.

A competitiveness analysis of prominent oligonucleotide manufacturers, featuring insightful pictorial summaries and representations.

Elaborate profiles of key players that offer a diverse range of capabilities for custom synthesis, modification and purification of oligonucleotides.

An analysis of the various partnerships pertaining to oligonucleotide manufacturing, which have been established in the recent past.

An analysis of the various expansion initiatives undertaken by service providers engaged in this domain.

A detailed analysis of completed, ongoing and planned clinical research studies of various oligonucleotide-based drug products.

An estimate of the overall, annual capacity for manufacturing oligonucleotides based on data reported by industry stakeholders in the public domain.

An informed estimate of the annual clinical and commercial demand for oligonucleotides.

A discussion on affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges, under an elaborate SWOT framework.

A survey analysis featuring inputs solicited from various experts who are directly / indirectly involved in providing custom synthesis, modification and purification services for oligonucleotides.

A detailed market forecast, featuring analysis of the current and projected future opportunity across key market segments (listed below)

Type of Manufacturing

Custom Manufacturing

Large-scale Manufacturing

Type of Oligonucleotides Manufactured

Antisense Oligonucleotides

miRNAs

shRNAs

siRNAs

Other Oligonucleotides

Scale of Operation

Clinical

Commercial

Purpose of Production

In-house

Outsourced

Target Therapeutic Area

Autoimmune Disorders

Cardiovascular Disorders

Genetic Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Metabolic Disorders

Neuromuscular Disorders

Oncological Disorders

Ophthalmic Disorders

Other Therapeutic Areas

Size of manufacturer

Small

Mid-sized

Large

Key Geographical Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

Transcripts of interviews held with the following senior level representatives of stakeholder companies

Joachim Bertram (Chief Scientific Officer and Managing Director, IBA Lifesciences)

Tobias Pohlmann (Founder and Managing Director, BianoScience)

Key companies covered in the report

Agilent Technologies

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services

BioSpring

CordenPharma

Integrated DNA Technologies

Kaneka Eurogentec

LGC Biosearch Technologies

Microsynth

Nitto Denko Avecia

Sigma Aldrich

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Trilink Biotechnologies

