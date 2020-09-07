Neoantigen Targeted Therapies Market is estimated to be worth USD 3 Billion in 2030

Advances in bioinformatics and genomic data analysis have enabled the identification of cancer antigens that are generally overlooked during immune surveillance; these neoantigens have been shown to possess substantial therapeutic potential

Roots Analysis is pleased to announce the publication of its recent study, titled, “Neoantigen Targeted Therapies Market, 2019-2030.”

The report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of these therapeutics over the next decade. It features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain. In addition to other elements, the study includes:

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of developers engaged in the development of neoantigen targeted therapies.

Detailed profiles of developers of neoantigen targeted therapies (shortlisted on the basis of the number of pipeline products).

A detailed publication analysis of close to 300 peer-reviewed, scientific articles published during the period 2015-2019 (till February), highlighting the research focus within the industry.

An in-depth analysis of the various patents that have been filed / granted related to neoantigens.

An analysis of the various partnerships pertaining to neoantigen targeting therapies.

An analysis of the investments made at various stages of development in companies that are focused on developing neoantigen targeted therapies.

A detailed market forecast, featuring analysis of the current and projected future opportunity across key market segments (listed below)

Target Disease Indication

Bone and Cartilage Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Head and Neck Cancer

Renal Carcinoma

Hepatocellular Carcinoma

Lung Cancer

Gynecological Cancer

Others

Type of Treatment

Personalized

Off-the-shelf

Type of Immunotherapy

Dendritic Cell Vaccine

DNA / RNA-based Vaccine

Protein / Peptide-based Vaccine

TIL-based Therapy

Route of Administration

Intradermal

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Others

Key Geographical Region

North America (US)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain

Rest of the World

Transcripts of interviews held with the following senior level representatives of stakeholder companies:

Gabriel Nistor, Chief Scientific Officer, AIVITA Biomedical

Ella Sorani, Vice President Research and Development, BioLineRx

Heinz Lubenau, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder, VAXIMM

Key companies covered in the report

Bavarian Nordic

Genocea Biosciences

Gradalis

Immunicum

Immunovative Therapies

Iovance Biotherapeutics

Medigene

Neon Therapeutics

Precision Biologics

Vaxon Biotech

For more information, please click on the following link:

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/neoantigen-targeted-therapies-market-2019-2030/257.html

About Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis is one of the fastest growing market research companies, sharing fresh and independent perspectives in the bio-pharmaceutical industry. The in-depth research, analysis and insights are driven by an experienced leadership team which has gained many years of significant experience in this sector. If you’d like help with your growing business needs, get in touch at [email protected]

Contact Information

Roots Analysis Private Limited

Gaurav Chaudhary

+1 (415) 800 3415

[email protected]