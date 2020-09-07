In Silico Drug Discovery Services Market is likely to be worth USD 124 million by 2030, growing at an annualized rate of 15.6%

Excessive capital requirement and myriad of other complexities associated with the discovery of biologics have prompted drug developers to adopt in silico tools / techniques to expedite the discovery timelines

Roots Analysis is pleased to announce the publication of its recent study, titled, “In Silico / Computer-Aided Drug Discovery Services Market: Focus on Large Molecules (Antibodies, Proteins, Peptides, Nucleic Acid, Gene Therapy and Vectors), 2020-2030 (Including Structure Based Drug Discovery, Fragment Based Drug Discovery, Ligand Based Drug Discovery, Target Based Drug Discovery / Multi-Target Drug Design, Interface Based Drug Discovery, Approaches).”

The report features an extensive study on the current landscape and the likely future potential of the companies offering services for the discovery of large molecule drugs based on the use of in silico tools and techniques. The study features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various industry stakeholders. In addition to other elements, the report includes:

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of companies offering in silico drug discovery services for large molecules.

Elaborate profiles of key industry players that offer a wide range of in silico drug discovery services (shortlisted on the basis of the company size).

A detailed peer group-based benchmarking analysis, comparing the involved players based on several relevant parameters related to company and services.

An insightful competitiveness analysis featuring a four-dimensional bubble chart, highlighting the key players in this domain.

A detailed analysis assessing the current opportunity within in silico drug discovery services market.

A discussion on the various business strategies that can be adopted by in silico drug discovery service providers in order to maintain a competitive edge in this industry.

An insightful analysis highlighting the cost saving potential associated with the use of in silico approaches in the drug discovery process.

A case study comparing the key challenges associated with the discovery and production of large molecules.

Insights from an industry-wide survey, featuring inputs solicited from various experts in this domain.

A discussion on the upcoming computational approaches that are being adopted for drug discovery purposes.

A case study highlighting several non-computational methods / technologies used in drug discovery process.

A detailed market forecast, featuring analysis of the current and projected future opportunity across key market segments (listed below)

Key Drug Discovery Steps

Target Identification

Target Validation

Hit Generation

Hit-to-Lead

Lead Optimization

Type of Large Molecule

Antibodies

Proteins

Peptides

Nucleic Acids

Vectors

Company Size

Small

Mid-sized

Large

Target therapeutic Area

Autoimmune Disorders

Blood Disorders

Cardiovascular Disorders

Gastrointestinal and Digestive Disorders

Hormonal Disorders

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) / Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS)

Infectious Diseases

Metabolic Disorders

Mental Disorders

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Oncological Disorders

Respiratory Disorders

Skin Disorders

Urogenital Disorders

Others

Type of Sponsor

Industry Players

Non-Industry Players

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Transcripts of interviews held with the following senior level representatives of stakeholder companies

John L Kulp (Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technical Officer, Conifer Point Pharmaceuticals)

Sven Benson (Founder, candidum)

Mark Whittaker (Senior Vice President, Evotec)

Edelmiro Moman (Scientific Consultant and Teacher, ProSciens)

Key companies covered in the report

Abzena

BioDuro

BioNTech

ChemPartner

Creative Biostructure

GenScript

LakePharma

Sundia MediTech

Sygnature Discovery

Viva Biotech

