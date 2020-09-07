In Silico Drug Discovery Services Market is likely to be worth USD 124 million by 2030, growing at an annualized rate of 15.6%
Excessive capital requirement and myriad of other complexities associated with the discovery of biologics have prompted drug developers to adopt in silico tools / techniques to expedite the discovery timelines
Roots Analysis is pleased to announce the publication of its recent study, titled, “In Silico / Computer-Aided Drug Discovery Services Market: Focus on Large Molecules (Antibodies, Proteins, Peptides, Nucleic Acid, Gene Therapy and Vectors), 2020-2030 (Including Structure Based Drug Discovery, Fragment Based Drug Discovery, Ligand Based Drug Discovery, Target Based Drug Discovery / Multi-Target Drug Design, Interface Based Drug Discovery, Approaches).”
The report features an extensive study on the current landscape and the likely future potential of the companies offering services for the discovery of large molecule drugs based on the use of in silico tools and techniques. The study features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various industry stakeholders. In addition to other elements, the report includes:
- A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of companies offering in silico drug discovery services for large molecules.
- Elaborate profiles of key industry players that offer a wide range of in silico drug discovery services (shortlisted on the basis of the company size).
- A detailed peer group-based benchmarking analysis, comparing the involved players based on several relevant parameters related to company and services.
- An insightful competitiveness analysis featuring a four-dimensional bubble chart, highlighting the key players in this domain.
- A detailed analysis assessing the current opportunity within in silico drug discovery services market.
- A discussion on the various business strategies that can be adopted by in silico drug discovery service providers in order to maintain a competitive edge in this industry.
- An insightful analysis highlighting the cost saving potential associated with the use of in silico approaches in the drug discovery process.
- A case study comparing the key challenges associated with the discovery and production of large molecules.
- Insights from an industry-wide survey, featuring inputs solicited from various experts in this domain.
- A discussion on the upcoming computational approaches that are being adopted for drug discovery purposes.
- A case study highlighting several non-computational methods / technologies used in drug discovery process.
A detailed market forecast, featuring analysis of the current and projected future opportunity across key market segments (listed below)
Key Drug Discovery Steps
- Target Identification
- Target Validation
- Hit Generation
- Hit-to-Lead
- Lead Optimization
Type of Large Molecule
- Antibodies
- Proteins
- Peptides
- Nucleic Acids
- Vectors
Company Size
- Small
- Mid-sized
- Large
Target therapeutic Area
- Autoimmune Disorders
- Blood Disorders
- Cardiovascular Disorders
- Gastrointestinal and Digestive Disorders
- Hormonal Disorders
- Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) / Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS)
- Infectious Diseases
- Metabolic Disorders
- Mental Disorders
- Musculoskeletal Disorders
- Neurological Disorders
- Oncological Disorders
- Respiratory Disorders
- Skin Disorders
- Urogenital Disorders
- Others
Type of Sponsor
- Industry Players
- Non-Industry Players
Key Geographical Regions
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
Transcripts of interviews held with the following senior level representatives of stakeholder companies
- John L Kulp (Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technical Officer, Conifer Point Pharmaceuticals)
- Sven Benson (Founder, candidum)
- Mark Whittaker (Senior Vice President, Evotec)
- Edelmiro Moman (Scientific Consultant and Teacher, ProSciens)
Key companies covered in the report
- Abzena
- BioDuro
- BioNTech
- ChemPartner
- Creative Biostructure
- GenScript
- LakePharma
- Sundia MediTech
- Sygnature Discovery
- Viva Biotech
For more information, please click on the following link:
https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/in-silico-drug-discovery/298.html
About Roots Analysis
Roots Analysis is one of the fastest growing market research companies, sharing fresh and independent perspectives in the bio-pharmaceutical industry. The in-depth research, analysis and insights are driven by an experienced leadership team which has gained many years of significant experience in this sector. If you’d like help with your growing business needs, get in touch at [email protected]
Contact Information
Roots Analysis Private Limited
Gaurav Chaudhary
+1 (415) 800 3415