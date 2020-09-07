Fragment-Based Drug Discovery Market is estimated to be worth around USD 1.6 billion by 2030

Screening small molecule fragments has made it possible to identify pharmacological leads against otherwise hard to target hotspots on biomolecules, such as allosteric sites, rendering this approach a valuable alternative method of drug discovery

Roots Analysis is pleased to announce the publication of its recent study, titled, “Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market: Library and Service Providers, 2020-2030.”

The report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of this approach over the next decade. It features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain. In addition to other elements, the study includes:

A detailed review of the overall landscape of fragment-based drug discovery library and service providers.

Elaborate profiles of the companies providing libraries and services for fragment-based drug discovery (shortlisted on the basis of the service portfolio and number of fragment screening techniques offered).

An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in the recent past.

A detailed analysis on acquisition targets.

An insightful competitiveness analysis of fragment-based drug discovery library and service providers.

An analysis highlighting the cost saving potential associated with the use of fragment-based drug discovery approach.

A detailed market forecast, featuring analysis of the current and projected future opportunity across key market segments (listed below)

Type of Technique

X-ray Crystallography

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance

Surface Plasmon Resonance

Other Screening Techniques

Type of Service

Library Screening

Fragment Screening

Fragment Optimization

End User

Industry Players

Non-Industry Players

Key Geographical Region

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific / rest of the world)

Key companies covered in the report

2bind

Charles River Laboratories

ChemAxon

ComInnex

Creative Biolabs

Creative Biostructure

CRELUX

Domainex

Evotec

Red Glead Discovery

SARomics Biostructures

Shanghai ChemPartner

Sygnature Discovery

Vernalis Research

