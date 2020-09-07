Companion Diagnostics Development Services Market is estimated to be worth over USD 800 million in 2030

In the last couple of years, a record number of personalized therapeutic products were approved in the US, establishing an urgent need for companion diagnostics and causing many drug developers to actively seek external support and expertise.

Roots Analysis is pleased to announce the publication of its recent study, titled, “Companion Diagnostics Development Services Market, 2020-2030”

The report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of diagnostic development services over the next decade. It features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of the various stakeholders in this domain. In addition to other elements, the study includes:

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of more than 180 companies offering companion diagnostics services.

Tabulated profiles of companion diagnostics service providers (shortlisted on the basis of the number of services offered).

An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in this domain, in the recent past.

A list of stakeholders generated based on a detailed analysis of a set of relevant parameters, which are anticipated to partner with companion diagnostics services providers in the foreseen future.

A detailed competitiveness analysis of companion diagnostics services providers, featuring insightful pictorial summaries and representations.

A comparative analysis of the needs of different stakeholders involved in this domain.

A discussion on various steps of the development operations of a companion diagnostic and the cost requirements across each of the stages.

An analysis of completed, ongoing and planned clinical trials featuring disease-specific biomarkers.

For more information, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/companion-diagnostics-services/297.html

A detailed market forecast, featuring analysis of the current and projected future opportunity across key market segments (listed below)

Type of Services

Feasibility Studies

Assay Development

Analytical Validation

Clinical Validation

Manufacturing

Type of Analytical Technique

in situ hybridization / Immunohistochemistry

Next Generation Sequencing

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Others

Key Geographical Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World

Transcripts of interviews held with the following senior level representatives of stakeholder companies

Anton Iliuk (President, Chief Technology Officer Tymora Analytical Operations)

Paul Kortschak (Senior Vice President, Novodiax)

Pablo Ortiz (Chief Executive Officer, OWL Metabolomics)

Lawrence M. Weiss (Chief Scientific Officer, NeoGenomics Laboratories)

Key companies covered in the report

Almac Diagnostic Services

Asuragen

BARD1 Life Sciences

BioMarCare Technologies

Covance

Gencurix

Geneuity

Leica Biosystems

Macrogen

MD Biosciences

R-Biopharm

ResearchDx

Tepnel Pharma Services

