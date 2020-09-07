Mounting Prices of Coupled With Onset of Cost-effective Alternatives to Fuel the Growth of the Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market 2018 – 2028

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.

As per the report, the global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the stipulated timeframe owing to a range of factors including, favorable government policies, and growing awareness related to the Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) , surge in research and development and more.

Competitive Outlook

The competitive outlook section provides valuable information related to the different companies operating in the current Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market landscape. The market share, product portfolio, pricing strategy, sales and distribution channels of each company is discussed in the report.

Prominent players covered in the report are:

Regional Assessment

The presented market study touches upon the market scenario in different regions and provides a deep understanding of the influence of micro and macro-economic factors on the prospects of the market in each region.

key players in the global cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market are Qualcomm Incorporated, Unex Technology Corp., MediaTek, Inc., Quectel Wireless Solutions, Savari, Inc., Delphi Automotive PLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Audi AG, AT&T Inc., Daimler AG, etc.

Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market: Regional Outlook

The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market followed by Western Europe and North America region. The primary growth factor in the Asia Pacific is the China which is expected to be the first country to deploy cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X). Also, the demand for cellular vehicle-to-everything in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to rise as this region has emerged as a hub for automotive production and it caters to the growing demand for the automobile in the market. Increase in demand for vehicle telematics and autonomous driving are the factors driving the growth of cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market in Western Europe region. Latin America and MEA are expected to see the significant growth rate in the cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market.

In July 2018, 5G Automotive Association (5GAA), BMW Group, Ford Motor Company and PSA Group collaborated with Qualcomm and Savari showcased the live demonstration of C-V2X direct communication technology which is operating across vehicles from multiple automakers. This demonstration presented road safety and traffic efficiency benefits of using C-V2X for vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) collision avoidance, and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) connectivity to traffic signals and traffic management centers.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market Segments

Global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013-2017

Global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market

Global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market

Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Technology

Value Chain of Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X)

Global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis of Global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market includes

North America Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market U.S. & Canada

Latin America Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market Brazil, Argentina & Others

Eastern Europe Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe



Western Europe Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market Germany Italy France UK Spain Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe

Asia Pacific Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market

Middle East and Africa Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

