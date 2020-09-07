High Demand for Confectionery Coatings from the Millennial Population to Foster the Growth of the Confectionery Coatings Market between 2018 – 2026

In this report, the global Confectionery Coatings market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Confectionery Coatings market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Confectionery Coatings market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Confectionery Coatings market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.

key participants in the confectionery coatings market are emphasizing on promotional activities of products through social media and marketing campaigns. Additionally, visually appealing designs and colors in confectionery coatings are also supplementing the market growth. At a macroeconomic level, the increase in the price of raw materials of chocolate and confectionery products is disrupting the growth of the confectionery coatings market.

Global Confectionery Coatings Market: Segmentation:

The confectionery coatings market is segmented on the basis of flavor, product type, nature and form.

On the basis of flavor, the confectionery coatings market is segmented into-

Milk chocolate

White chocolate

Dark chocolate

Yoghurt

Fudge

Caramel

Citrus

Berries

Others (Nut butter, spiced flavor)

On the basis of form, the confectionery coatings market is segmented into-

Wafers

Blocks

Others

On the basis of product type, the confectionery coatings market is segmented into-

Biscuits & Cookies

Dried fruits & Nuts

Candies Soft candies Lollipops Bars Canes Toffies Others



On the basis of nature, the confectionery coatings market is segmented into-

Organic

Conventional

Global Confectionery Coatings Market: Examples of some of the market participants in the global confectionery coatings market identified across the value chain include Capol LLC, Cargill, Incorporated, Rascal Confectionery Ltd., The Warrell Corporation, Barry Callebaut AG, Mantrose-Haeuser Co., Inc., Thew Arnott & Co Ltd, Sweetdreams Limited, Norevo GmbH, Clasen Quality Coatings, Inc., Soyuzsnab, Group of Companies, Alvas Group and Bunge Loders Croklaan amongst others.

Global Confectionery Coatings Market: Key Developments

In 2017, the company Cargill Inc., manufacturer of agri-based ingredients launched a range of clean label coatings and fillings for confection products.

In 2016, the company Thew Arnott & Co Ltd, manufacturer of confectionery ingredients launched a new confectionery coating- zein-based food glazing ingredient, specially targeted at the vegan demo graph.

In 2016, Capoll LLC, a manufacturer of confectionery coatings, developed a new line of confectionery coatings in an organic format. The line includes gum acacia-based confectionery coatings and polishes and sunflower-oil based anti-sticking agents.

Opportunities for Confectionery Coatings Market Participants:

With the rise in prices of the raw materials required for the confectionery coatings market, there is a risk of losing the current consumer base, as they may resort to cheaper alternatives. Manufacturers can instead pass down this increase to the consumers. This can be strategically achieved by marketing the confectionery products as premium and value added. This will ensure that high-end consumers remain loyal contributors to the growth of the confectionery coatings market.

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from confectionery coatings industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments of confectionery coatings. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

