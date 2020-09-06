Micro Turbine Market 2019 Massive Growth, Size, Industry Share, Trends Analysis, End Users Industries and Forecast Report to 2025
The global Micro Turbine market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Micro Turbine market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Micro Turbine market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Micro Turbine market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Micro Turbine market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Segment by Type, the Micro Turbine market is segmented into
12 kW-50 kW
50 kW-250 kW
250 kW-600 kW
Other
Segment by Application, the Micro Turbine market is segmented into
Oil, Gas & Other Natural Resources
Commercial Building
Landfill
Transportation
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Micro Turbine Market Share Analysis
Micro Turbine market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Micro Turbine product introduction, recent developments, Micro Turbine sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Capstone Turbine
Ansaldo Energia
FlexEnergy
IHI
…
Each market player encompassed in the Micro Turbine market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Micro Turbine market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
