Maximus

Titathink

PANORAXY

Littleadd

Conbrov

Antaivision

In Market Segmentation By Spy Cameras Types, The Report Includes:

Rechargeable Battery Powered

In segmenting the market by applications of Spy Cameras, the report covers the following uses:

USB Flash Drive

Shower Gel

Wi-Fi AC Adapter

Bathroom Tissue Box

Electrical Outlet

Toilet Brush

Smoke Detector

Clock Radio

Cellphone Charger

These cameras look like your regular USB storage sticks

but think again. They have a hidden camera inside! It?s not unusual these days for someone to be carrying USB sticks around so spotting them can be a bit challenging.

As creepy as it sounds

they actually sell these now. They?re cameras disguised as shampoo or body wash bottles. The top half of these sneaky little spy cams is actually a refillable container for legitimate shower gel and the bottom half houses the camera circuitry.

Now

these cameras are disguised as your regular power brick/AC power supply. They plug into the wall like any run-of-the-mill wall wart and they look unassuming enough to be mistaken for anything else. They even come with their own wire that apparently powers nothing.

These spy cams look like normal tissue paper boxes or toilet roll dispensers but look again! Many manufacturers of some of these contraptions advertise them as pinhole free so they are harder to detect.

The tiny cameras for these units are hidden within the normal electrical sockets’ holes.

Most of these units come with a remote control and motion detection

too

so covert surveillance is entirely possible with these deceptive little things.

Smoke detectors may just be the perfect hiding spot for hidden cameras because they are usually installed higher up in a room (say

the ceiling). These smoke detector spy cams also use wide angle lenses and this

combined with elevated placement

could provide full room surveillance and maximum privacy invasion.

These cameras come in different shapes and sizes and they do play media files and have FM radios built in.

Similar to the power adapter spy camera

this device is plugged in to the wall

pretending to be a regular USB charger.

Sneakers are probably one of the last places you?d think to look for a spy camera

but these stealthy cameras exist. They look like regular shoes

but have a tiny camera embedded in one of the tongues. The camera points upward