

Segment by Type, the Technical Foam market is segmented into

Expanded Polystyrene

Polyurethane Foam

Expanded Polyethylene

Expanded Polypropylene

Other

Segment by Application, the Technical Foam market is segmented into

Acoustic Foam

Automotive

Medical

Consumer Products

Insulation

Packaging

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Technical Foam Market Share Analysis

Technical Foam market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Technical Foam product introduction, recent developments, Technical Foam sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Recticel

Carpenter

Sealed Air Corporation

Rogers Foam Corporation

Woodbridge

Wm. T. Burnett & Co.

Sonoco Products Company

Pregis Corporation

ACH Foam Technologies

Kaneka

Plymouth Foam

Foam Fabricators

Wisconsin Foam Products

Polyfoam Corporation

Armacell

LIsolante K-Flex

Kaimann GmbH

Huamei Energy-Saving

Aeroflex

NMC

Durkee

Hira Industries

Tramico

Flexipol Foams

Jiuding Group

Speed Foam

