LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Plants LED Grow Light market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Plants LED Grow Light market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Plants LED Grow Light report comprises an in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Plants LED Grow Light report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Plants LED Grow Light market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Plants LED Grow Light market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Plants LED Grow Light market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Plants LED Grow Light market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Plants LED Grow Light market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Plants LED Grow Light Market Research Report: Philips, Osram, General Electric, Easy Agricultural, Illumitex, Fionia Lighting, Lumigrow, Kind LED Grow Lights, California LightWorks, Spectrum King Grow Lights, Valoya, Weshine, Apollo Horticulture, Kessil, Cidly, Heliospectra AB, LEDHYDROPONICS, Ohmax Optoelectronic, Zhicheng Plants LED Grow Light

Global Plants LED Grow Light Market Segmentation by Product: , High Power (≥300W), Low Power (＜300W) Plants LED Grow Light



Global Plants LED Grow Light Market Segmentation by Application:, Commercial Greenhouses, Indoor Grow Facilities, Research Applications



The Plants LED Grow Light Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Plants LED Grow Light market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Plants LED Grow Light market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Plants LED Grow Light market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Plants LED Grow Light industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Plants LED Grow Light market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Plants LED Grow Light market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Plants LED Grow Light market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Plants LED Grow Light Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Plants LED Grow Light Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Plants LED Grow Light Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 High Power (≥300W)

1.4.3 Low Power (＜300W)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Plants LED Grow Light Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Commercial Greenhouses

1.5.3 Indoor Grow Facilities

1.5.4 Research Applications

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Plants LED Grow Light Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Plants LED Grow Light Industry

1.6.1.1 Plants LED Grow Light Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Plants LED Grow Light Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Plants LED Grow Light Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Plants LED Grow Light Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Plants LED Grow Light Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Plants LED Grow Light Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Plants LED Grow Light Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Plants LED Grow Light Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Plants LED Grow Light Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Plants LED Grow Light Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Plants LED Grow Light Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Plants LED Grow Light Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Plants LED Grow Light Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Plants LED Grow Light Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Plants LED Grow Light Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Plants LED Grow Light Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Plants LED Grow Light Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Plants LED Grow Light Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Plants LED Grow Light Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Plants LED Grow Light Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Plants LED Grow Light Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Plants LED Grow Light Production by Regions

4.1 Global Plants LED Grow Light Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Plants LED Grow Light Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Plants LED Grow Light Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Plants LED Grow Light Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Plants LED Grow Light Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Plants LED Grow Light Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Plants LED Grow Light Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Plants LED Grow Light Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Plants LED Grow Light Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Plants LED Grow Light Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Plants LED Grow Light Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Plants LED Grow Light Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Plants LED Grow Light Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Plants LED Grow Light Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Plants LED Grow Light Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Plants LED Grow Light Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea Plants LED Grow Light Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Plants LED Grow Light Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Plants LED Grow Light Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Plants LED Grow Light Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Plants LED Grow Light Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Plants LED Grow Light Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Plants LED Grow Light Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Plants LED Grow Light Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Plants LED Grow Light Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Plants LED Grow Light Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Plants LED Grow Light Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Plants LED Grow Light Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Plants LED Grow Light Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Plants LED Grow Light Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Plants LED Grow Light Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Plants LED Grow Light Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Plants LED Grow Light Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Plants LED Grow Light Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Plants LED Grow Light Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Plants LED Grow Light Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Plants LED Grow Light Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Plants LED Grow Light Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Plants LED Grow Light Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Plants LED Grow Light Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Plants LED Grow Light Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Plants LED Grow Light Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Plants LED Grow Light Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Philips

8.1.1 Philips Corporation Information

8.1.2 Philips Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Philips Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Philips Product Description

8.1.5 Philips Recent Development

8.2 Osram

8.2.1 Osram Corporation Information

8.2.2 Osram Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Osram Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Osram Product Description

8.2.5 Osram Recent Development

8.3 General Electric

8.3.1 General Electric Corporation Information

8.3.2 General Electric Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 General Electric Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 General Electric Product Description

8.3.5 General Electric Recent Development

8.4 Easy Agricultural

8.4.1 Easy Agricultural Corporation Information

8.4.2 Easy Agricultural Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Easy Agricultural Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Easy Agricultural Product Description

8.4.5 Easy Agricultural Recent Development

8.5 Illumitex

8.5.1 Illumitex Corporation Information

8.5.2 Illumitex Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Illumitex Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Illumitex Product Description

8.5.5 Illumitex Recent Development

8.6 Fionia Lighting

8.6.1 Fionia Lighting Corporation Information

8.6.2 Fionia Lighting Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Fionia Lighting Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Fionia Lighting Product Description

8.6.5 Fionia Lighting Recent Development

8.7 Lumigrow

8.7.1 Lumigrow Corporation Information

8.7.2 Lumigrow Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Lumigrow Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Lumigrow Product Description

8.7.5 Lumigrow Recent Development

8.8 Kind LED Grow Lights

8.8.1 Kind LED Grow Lights Corporation Information

8.8.2 Kind LED Grow Lights Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Kind LED Grow Lights Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Kind LED Grow Lights Product Description

8.8.5 Kind LED Grow Lights Recent Development

8.9 California LightWorks

8.9.1 California LightWorks Corporation Information

8.9.2 California LightWorks Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 California LightWorks Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 California LightWorks Product Description

8.9.5 California LightWorks Recent Development

8.10 Spectrum King Grow Lights

8.10.1 Spectrum King Grow Lights Corporation Information

8.10.2 Spectrum King Grow Lights Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Spectrum King Grow Lights Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Spectrum King Grow Lights Product Description

8.10.5 Spectrum King Grow Lights Recent Development

8.11 Valoya

8.11.1 Valoya Corporation Information

8.11.2 Valoya Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Valoya Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Valoya Product Description

8.11.5 Valoya Recent Development

8.12 Weshine

8.12.1 Weshine Corporation Information

8.12.2 Weshine Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Weshine Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Weshine Product Description

8.12.5 Weshine Recent Development

8.13 Apollo Horticulture

8.13.1 Apollo Horticulture Corporation Information

8.13.2 Apollo Horticulture Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 Apollo Horticulture Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Apollo Horticulture Product Description

8.13.5 Apollo Horticulture Recent Development

8.14 Kessil

8.14.1 Kessil Corporation Information

8.14.2 Kessil Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 Kessil Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Kessil Product Description

8.14.5 Kessil Recent Development

8.15 Cidly

8.15.1 Cidly Corporation Information

8.15.2 Cidly Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 Cidly Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Cidly Product Description

8.15.5 Cidly Recent Development

8.16 Heliospectra AB

8.16.1 Heliospectra AB Corporation Information

8.16.2 Heliospectra AB Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.16.3 Heliospectra AB Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Heliospectra AB Product Description

8.16.5 Heliospectra AB Recent Development

8.17 LEDHYDROPONICS

8.17.1 LEDHYDROPONICS Corporation Information

8.17.2 LEDHYDROPONICS Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.17.3 LEDHYDROPONICS Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 LEDHYDROPONICS Product Description

8.17.5 LEDHYDROPONICS Recent Development

8.18 Ohmax Optoelectronic

8.18.1 Ohmax Optoelectronic Corporation Information

8.18.2 Ohmax Optoelectronic Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.18.3 Ohmax Optoelectronic Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Ohmax Optoelectronic Product Description

8.18.5 Ohmax Optoelectronic Recent Development

8.19 Zhicheng

8.19.1 Zhicheng Corporation Information

8.19.2 Zhicheng Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.19.3 Zhicheng Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Zhicheng Product Description

8.19.5 Zhicheng Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Plants LED Grow Light Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Plants LED Grow Light Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Plants LED Grow Light Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

10 Plants LED Grow Light Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Plants LED Grow Light Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Plants LED Grow Light Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Plants LED Grow Light Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Plants LED Grow Light Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Plants LED Grow Light Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Plants LED Grow Light Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Plants LED Grow Light Sales Channels

11.2.2 Plants LED Grow Light Distributors

11.3 Plants LED Grow Light Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Plants LED Grow Light Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

