Advancements in Technology to Aid the Growth of the Mobile Business Intelligence Market Over the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

The ever-evolving Coronavirus (COVID-19) has caused interruptions in supply chains of companies in the Mobile Business Intelligence market. Through careful analysis of the COVID-19, our analysts at PMR offer you a bird’s eye view of the current on goings of top tier companies in the Mobile Business Intelligence market. Learn how leading companies are striking potential partnership agreements to generate sales in the Mobile Business Intelligence market.

Assessment of the Global Mobile Business Intelligence Market

The recently published market study on the global Mobile Business Intelligence market by Persistence Market Research (PMR) offers an elaborate analysis of the different market parameters that are poised to influence the overall dynamics of the Mobile Business Intelligence market. Further, the study reveals that the global Mobile Business Intelligence market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a market value of ~US$ by the end of 20XX.

The presented study provides critical insights related to the future prospects of the Mobile Business Intelligence market by analyzing the different segments and sub-segments of the Mobile Business Intelligence market. Further, the report is divided into different sections to provide readers a clear understanding of the different aspects of the Mobile Business Intelligence market.

In-depth assessment of the leading market players in the Mobile Business Intelligence market

The regional analysis of the different market segments and sub-segments

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and R&D activities

SWOT analysis of the prominent players in the Mobile Business Intelligence market

Y-o-Y revenue growth of the Mobile Business Intelligence market during the forecast period

Technology vendors assessed for Mobile Business Intelligence include Big Data Bizviz, Dundas Data Visualization, Inc., Information Builders, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Incorporated, Oracle Corporation, Qlik Technologies, Inc., Rosslyn Analytics, Ltd, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Tableau Software, Tibco Software, Inc., Zoho Corporation

Presently, North America and Asia Pacific (APEC) is holding the largest market share for Mobile business intelligence market due increasing demand from Health care, Retail and energy sectors. Moreover, Europe is fastest growing market for mobile business intelligence due to increase in smart phone. Usage of smart phones and tablets driving the growth of mobile business intelligence market across the globe. The Demand for Mobile Business Intelligence market has risen dramatically over the past 18 months globally. The continued and unprecedented emergence of tablet devices for work and play, an increasingly mobile workforce, and the need for real-time insight at any moment, has resulted in new vendor offerings and shifting consumer demand.

Mobile business intelligence Market Segments

Market Dynamics of mobile business intelligence market

Historical Actual Market Size, 2014 – 2016

Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Value Chain of Mobile business Intelligence Market

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Mobile Business Intelligence Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America Market US Canada

Latin America Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Market Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Market

Middle East and Africa Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation of Mobile business intelligence market

Recent industry trends and developments in Mobile business intelligence market

Competitive landscape of Mobile business intelligence market

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

