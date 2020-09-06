Global Extraction Solvents Market Analysis

Persistence Market Research, in a recently published market study, offers valuable insights related to the overall dynamics of the Extraction Solvents market in the current scenario. Further, the report assesses the future prospects of the Extraction Solvents by analyzing the various market elements including the current trends, opportunities, restraints, and market drivers. The COVID-19 analysis section within the report offers timely insights regarding the impact of the global pandemic on the market. The presented study also offers data regarding the business and supply chain continuity strategies that are likely to assist stakeholders in the long-run.

As per the report, the Extraction Solvents market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and exceed a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Some of the leading factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market include, focus towards research and development, innovations, and evolving consumer preferences among others.

The report scrutinizes the prospects of the Extraction Solvents market in different geographical regions. The scope of innovation, consumer behavior, and regulatory framework of each region is thoroughly analyzed in the presented study.

The report provides a thorough analysis of the different distribution channels adopted by market players in the global Extraction Solvents market along with the market attractiveness analysis of each distribution channel. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the different distribution channels is enclosed in the report.

The demand for global extraction solvents is on the rise. Some of the key players in the extraction solvents market include Jubilant Life Sciences, Merck KGaA, Penta Manufacturing Company, Celanese Corporation, Recochem, Sipchem, Prairie Catalytic, etc. More companies are taking interest to invest in the extraction solvent market owing to its increasing demand.

Extraction Solvents Market: Regional Outlook

The global extraction solvents market is regionally segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America and Europe currently dominate the extraction solvents market owing to highly established food processing industries as well as advanced technology. However, the Asia Pacific is expected to show a rapid growth in extraction solvents market owing to the increasing demand for processed food products as well as rapid industrialization in India and China. The demand for extraction solvents is expected to increase in Latin America owing to increasing essential and vegetable oil industries as well as the rise of food & fragrance sector. The Extraction Solvent market in MEA is expected to grow at a steady rate.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of LATAM)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX, Russia, Poland, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific ( Greater China, India, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of APAC)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, S. Africa, Rest of MEA)

