The prominent players in the Global Nematicides Market:

Monsanto Company (U.S), BASF SE (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), FMC Corporation (U.S.), E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company (U.S.), American Vanguard Corporation (U.S.), Valent Corporation (U.S.), Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Israel), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), and Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd. (Japan) and Others.

Market Scope: Nematicides Market

Global Nematicides market is segmented on the basis of nematicides type, product form, mode of application, and application area

Based on the nematicides type, it is segmented into the following:

Organophosphates

Fumigants

Carbamates

Others

Based on the product form, it is segmented into the following:

Liquid

Solid

Based on the mode of application, it is segmented into the following:

Spraying

Irrigation

Seed Treatment

Fumigation

Based on the application area, it is segmented into the following:

Industrial

Agricultural

Others

Regional Analysis for Nematicides Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Nematicides Market is analyzed across key geographies namely: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

This Nematicides Market statistical surveying report underlines the leading merchants in this market everywhere throughout the world. This sector of the report includes the market depictions, requirements, and product portrayals, manufacture, competence, contact figures, cost, and revenue. In a comparable way, automated gathering, upstream raw materials, and downstream demand studies are administered.

Notable Market Developments: Nematicides Market

In September 2017, American Vanguard Corporation has acquired Grupo Agricenter for the diversification of nematicides business in Latin America region

In August 2017, Nufarm launched Saddler 350 SC, a nematicide used for the seed treatment in Brazil

