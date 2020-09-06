Global Neurostimulation Devices Market Market Size, Status and Forecast 2017-2024

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Neurostimulation devices Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies.

Global neurostimulation market increased by 1.6x times from 2010 to 2016, the market grown with a significant CAGR. Neurostimulation devices market valued at US$ 2.29 Bn in 2010 and reached US$ 3.87 Bn by 2016.

Key Market Players :

Abbott Laboratories (U.S.)

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc., (U.S.)

BioControl Medical (U.S.)

Bioness Inc. (U.S.)

Biowave Corporation (U.S.)

Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.)

Cefaly Technology (Belgium)

Detailed Segmentation

By Stimulation

Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS)

Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS)

Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS)

Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS)

Percutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (PENS)

Others

Disease Indication

Pain

Neurological Disorders (Includes parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, depression, and movement related disorders)

Sleep Apnea

Bladder and Bowel dysfunction

Others

Charging System

Rechargeable

Non- Rechargeable

End-User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the Neurostimulation devices Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Research Methodology:

A recent market intelligence report that is published on the global Neurostimulation devices market makes an offering of analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Neurostimulation devices market is offered.

Highlights of Neurostimulation devices Market:

-The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities of the Market.

-Key Neurostimulation devices market trends across the business segments, regions and countries

-Key developments and strategies observed in the market

-In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

-Key market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and other trends

