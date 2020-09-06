The ever-evolving Coronavirus (COVID-19) has caused interruptions in supply chains of companies in the Sunflower Ingredients market. Through careful analysis of the COVID-19, our analysts at PMR offer you a bird’s eye view of the current on goings of top tier companies in the Sunflower Ingredients market. Learn how leading companies are striking potential partnership agreements to generate sales in the Sunflower Ingredients market.

Assessment of the Global Sunflower Ingredients Market

The recently published market study on the global Sunflower Ingredients market by Persistence Market Research (PMR) offers an elaborate analysis of the different market parameters that are poised to influence the overall dynamics of the Sunflower Ingredients market. Further, the study reveals that the global Sunflower Ingredients market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a market value of ~US$ by the end of 20XX.

The presented study provides critical insights related to the future prospects of the Sunflower Ingredients market by analyzing the different segments and sub-segments of the Sunflower Ingredients market. Further, the report is divided into different sections to provide readers a clear understanding of the different aspects of the Sunflower Ingredients market.

Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global sunflower ingredients market include: sunopta Inc, Adams Group, Bunge, Cargill, NOW Foods, The J.M Smucker Company, Now Foods, Nutiva, EFKO Group, Catania Spagna, Viva Labs, Aryan International, Daabon Organic, Dasanxiang, Henan Lvda etc. , Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Company, Dean Foods Company, Armor Proteins, Gelita Group,Kerry Ingredients Inc., Burcon nutrascience, Kellogg Company, Doves Farm Foods, Kraft Foods Group Inc., Manildra Group, MGP Ingredients, Omega Protein Corporation, George Weston Foods Fonterra, Shansong Biological, Solbar, Charotar Casein, Scoular, Omega Protein, Arla Foods, Glanbia, Dean Foods and others.

Opportunities for Participants in the Sunflower Ingredients Market-

There are two types of sunflower crops. First one is oil type sunflower seeds and non-oil type sunflower seeds. The United States produces both of them which leads to producing products which contains sunflower ingredients. Sunflower is a short time production crop. So depending upon climate it grows worldwide. Sunflower ingredients are sold to bread companies which use this product while making baked food products. Consumption of healthy and nutritious food is increasing in Western countries. As production of sunflower ingredients are higher in the U.S. market demand for this food products is also high. The growth of sunflower ingredients market is high in the Asia Pacific market. Russian Federation, Ukraine, and Argentina are the main producers of sunflower ingredients and its byproducts. Packed sunflower seeds are used as healthy snacks by consumers. So demand for sunflower ingredients in the healthy food market is increasing. Low-quality sunflower ingredients are used as feed for animals. After extracting oil from sunflower seeds remaining by-product which called sunflower meal or feed is used for making animal feed.

Brief Approach to Research

Our analysis will follow a modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms, and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

