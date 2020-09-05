The global Turbo-expanders market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Turbo-expanders market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Turbo-expanders market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Turbo-expanders across various industries.

Segment by Type, the Turbo-expanders market is segmented into

Radial Turbo-expander

Axial Turbo-expander

Radial-Axial Turbo-expander

Segment by Application, the Turbo-expanders market is segmented into

Industrial Gas

Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs)

Power Generation Application

Pressure Letdown Power Plants

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Turbo-expanders market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Turbo-expanders market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Turbo-expanders Market Share Analysis

Turbo-expanders market competitive landscape provides details and data information by manufacturers. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on production capacity, price, revenue of Turbo-expanders by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on production, revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue, and the production capacity, price, revenue generated in Turbo-expanders business, the date to enter into the Turbo-expanders market, Turbo-expanders product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Atlas Copco

GE

Cryostar

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Elliott Group

Dresser-Rand Group

IMI Critical

Heliex Power

Star Rotor

Calnetix

Turbogaz

RMG

L.A. Turbine

