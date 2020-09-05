Global healthcare IT consulting services market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 20.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. The market growth is attributed to the rising demand for patient safety and accurate data, growing need of limiting healthcare cost and execution of various healthcare policies.

Key Market Competitors

Some of the major players operating in global healthcare IT consulting services market are Accenture, Allscripts Healthcare,LLC, Atos SE, Epic Systems Corporation, General Electric, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mckesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Cisco, Cognizant, Genpact, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, HCL Technologies Limited, Hexaware Technologies, Infor, IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Microsoft, Ntt Data,Inc., Oracle, Sap SE, Tata Consultancy Services Limited and Wipro Limited among others.

Competitive Landscape

Global healthcare IT consulting services market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of healthcare IT consulting services for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

• Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

• Key Market players involved in this industry

• Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

• Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Market Drivers are Restraints

Adoption of digital healthcare models over paper-based healthcare models is enhancing the market growth

Growing significance of value-based care is driving the market growth

Technical advancements in the healthcare industry is acting as a catalyst for the market growth

Government support for healthcare IT solutions is a driver for this market

Dearth of skilled IT professionals in healthcare is hampering the market growth

Rising need for data security is hindering the growth of the market

Market Segmentation:-

By Type

HCIT Strategy and Project/Program Management

Healthcare Application Analysis

Design and Development

HCIT Integration and Migration

HCIT Change Management

Healthcare/Medical System Security Set-Up and Risk Assessment Medical Security Set-Up

Healthcare Enterprise Reporting and Data Analytics

Production Go-Live/Post Go-Live Support

Healthcare Business Process Management

Regulatory Compliance

Other Consulting Services

By End Users

Healthcare Provider Hospitals, Physician Groups, and Integrated Delivery Networks (IDNS) Ambulatory Care Centers Home Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes and Assisted Living Facilities Diagnostic and Imaging Centers Other Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payer Private Payers Public Payers

Other End Users

To comprehend Global Healthcare IT Consulting Services market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Healthcare IT Consulting Services market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Healthcare IT Consulting Services Market report effectively provides required features of the global market for the population and for the business looking people for mergers & acquisitions, making investments, new vendors or concerned in searching for the appreciated global market research facilities. It offers sample on the size, offer, and development rate of the market. The Healthcare IT Consulting Services report provides the complete structure and fundamental overview of the industry market.

