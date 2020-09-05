A winning Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market research report has been formulated with the best-practice models, comprehensive market analysis and research methodologies so that clients attain perfect market segmentation and insights. This report is the best solution for businesses if they want to stay ahead of the competition in today’s rapidly moving business landscape. The most excellent Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market business document proves to be an innovative and new solution for the businesses in today’s varying market place. A team of innovative analysts, enthusiastic forecasters, knowledgeable researchers and experienced industry experts work keenly and 24*7 to produce this most excellent Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market report.

Market Analysis: Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market

Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.55 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3.74 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increasing number of infectious diseases and rising pediatric and geriatric population over the world.

Competitive Analysis:

The global patient temperature monitoring market is highly fragmented and the major players have used different strategies such as expansions, new product launches, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, joint ventures, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of patient temperature monitoring market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the patient temperature monitoring market are Cardinal Health, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hill-Rom Services Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Terumo Medical Corporation, Masimo, Microlife Corporation, Procter & Gamble, Actherm Inc., American Diagnostic Corporation, Briggs Healthcare, HICKS, Medtronic, Sanomedics International Holdings Inc., Welch Allyn, Medium Healthcare, Cosinuss GmbH, Helen of Troy, Omron Healthcare, Inc., and BD

Market Definition: Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market

Patient temperature monitoring device is portable measurement equipment that autonomously records the temperature for a particular period of time. These monitors help in measuring a patient's temperature during postoperative care, surgery, critical care, shock, sepsis and infections, treatment of hypothermia and hyperthermia, fertility and ovulation assessment, or in other cases where there is a need to continuously monitor the body temperature. This is usually used for gathering temperature data from various field conditions and monitoring the shipments in a cold chain.

Market Definition: Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market

Patient temperature monitoring device is portable measurement equipment that autonomously records the temperature for a particular period of time. These monitors help in measuring a patient’s temperature during postoperative care, surgery, critical care, shock, sepsis and infections, treatment of hypothermia and hyperthermia, fertility and ovulation assessment, or in other cases where there is a need to continuously monitor the body temperature. This is usually used for gathering temperature data from various field conditions and monitoring the shipments in a cold chain.

Market Drivers

Rising number of various surgical procedures has increased the demand for these devices

Constant innovations and technological developments in the industry will act as a major market driver

Market Restraints

High cost of developed temperature monitoring devices is acting as a major restraint for the market

Low awareness regarding these devices in developing nations act as a major factor hampering the market growth

Table of Contents-Snapshot

– Executive Summary

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 3 Industry Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter 4 Industry Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5 Industry Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter 6 Industry Analysis by Applications

Chapter 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industry Business

Chapter 8 Industry Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter 10 Market Dynamics

Chapter 11 Industry Forecast

Chapter 12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter 13 Methodology and Data Source

Segmentation: Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market

By Product

Wearable Continuous Temperature Sensors

Smart Temperature Monitoring Patches

Table-top Temperature Monitoring Devices

Noninvasive Vital-signs Monitoring Devices

Continuous Core Body Temperature Monitoring Devices

Handheld Temperature Monitoring Devices

Mercury Thermometers

Digital Thermometers

Infrared Thermometers

Invasive Temperature Monitoring Devices

By Site

Noninvasive Temperature Monitoring

Oral Temperature Monitoring

Axillary and Temporal Artery Temperature Monitoring

Tympanic Membrane Temperature Monitoring

Invasive Temperature Monitoring

Esophageal Temperature Monitoring

Nasopharynx Temperature Monitoring

Urinary Bladder Temperature Monitoring

Rectal Temperature Monitoring

By Application

Pyrexia/Fever

Hypothermia

Blood Transfusion

Anesthesia

Other Applications

By End User

Hospital and Surgical Centers

Nursing Facilities

Home care

Ambulatory Care Centers

Other End Users

Key Developments in the Market:

In March, 2018, Medtronicand Lehigh Valley Health Network signed a partnership agreement to deliver different value-based healthcare programs. This will help in improving the patient outcome and minimizing the cost

In June, 2018, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and Cardinal Health announced their partnership for accelerating the growth of naviHealth. This will enhance the growth of the company. This will also assist in building good customer relation by providing information related to health systems.

