This Healthcare Business Intelligence Market report is an important document for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and market player. The report suggests that the market has shown rapid development in the current and past years and is going to progress with continuing growth in the upcoming years. This market research report gives explanation about the strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the industry. Primary and secondary research methodologies have been employed for a detailed study to generate this Healthcare Business Intelligence Market industry report.

Healthcare business intelligence market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 14.66 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 14.05% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing advanced analytics enhancing old-fashioned business intelligence is driving market growth of healthcare business intelligence market in the anticipated period of 2020 to 2027.

Competitive Landscape and Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Share Analysis

Healthcare business intelligence market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to healthcare business intelligence market.

The major players covered in the healthcare business intelligence market report are Microsoft, IBM Corporation, Oracle, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., TABLEAU SOFTWARE, MicroStrategy Incorporated., QlikTech International AB, Information Builders, Sisense Inc., Yellowfin International Pty Ltd, Board International, Perficient, Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Infor., Domo, Inc. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Increasing acceptance of artificial intelligence in the healthcare data processing is driving the market growth of healthcare business intelligence. Revolutionary advancements like big data implementation and administrations’ initiatives to improve healthcare solutions are driving the healthcare business intelligence market. Germinating pool of patients and their information feed in the database to make respective registries has become a cumbersome task, to manage such tedious work volume, digital phase is required the demand of electronic health record system is driving the healthcare business intelligence market upside the revenue graph. Rising information technology advancements and cloud services penetration to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure is bending the success growth verticals in the favor of healthcare business intelligence market which is fully backed up the IT players targeting emerging economies catering healthcare services. These certain driving factors are driving the strategic business development of healthcare business intelligence market, in the forecasted period of 2020 to 2027.

During the surging period of seven years, healthcare business intelligence market is expected to face some restraining factors which might curb down the market growth. High end capital investment is required to propose and maintain such services, apart from matured economies which are very few, the emerging one are still lagging behind. This factor may hinder the market growth moreover the data stored is at risk of breach which implies upon the compromise of patients’ confidentiality this can attribute to hamper the healthcare business intelligence market. Huge chances of unprecise and mismanaged data also impact the market growth. To combat with such curbing factors, pioneering block chain technology is rising as boon of healthcare business intelligence market in the forecasted period of 2020 to 2027.

This healthcare business intelligence market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on research healthcare business intelligence market contact Data Bridge Market for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Scope and Market Size

Healthcare business intelligence market is segmented on the basis of component, function, application, deployment, and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of component, the healthcare business intelligence market is segmented into platforms, software, and services.

On the basis of function, the the healthcare business intelligence market is bifurcated into query and reporting, OLAP and visualization, and performance management.

Based on application, the healthcare business intelligence market is fragmented into financial analysis, operational analysis, and clinical analysis. Financial analysis is further sub-segmented into claims processing, revenue cycle management, payment integrity and fraud, waste, & abuse, risk adjustment and risk assessment. Operational analysis is further sub-segmented into supply chain analysis, workforce analysis, and strategic analysis. Clinical analysis is further sub-segmented into quality improvement and clinical benchmarking, clinical decision support, regulatory reporting and compliance, comparative analytics/effectiveness, and precision health.

On the basis of deployment, the healthcare business intelligence market is divided into on-premise model, cloud-based model, and hybrid model.

Based on the end user, the healthcare business intelligence market is segregated into payers, providers, health information exchanges (HIEs), accountable care organizations (ACOs), managed care organizations (MCOs), and third-party administrators (TPAs). Payers are further sub-categorized into private insurance companies, government agencies, employers and private exchanges. Providers are further sub-categorized into hospitals, physician practices, and IDNS, post-acute care organizations, and ambulatory care settings.

Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Country Level Analysis

Healthcare business intelligence market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, component, function, application, deployment, and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the healthcare business intelligence market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the healthcare business intelligence market due to the robust healthcare infrastructure and advanced IT solutions and services, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to the focus of various established market players to expand their presence in this particular region.

The country section of the healthcare business intelligence market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Development in 2019

In February 2019, Hologic Inc. launched business intelligence tool that will help in managing the mammography devices also prevent unanticipated downtime and helps in monitoring technologist performance. The advanced platform will also offer actionable insights to optimize imaging center performance.

Scope of the Healthcare Business Intelligence Market

Healthcare business intelligence market is segmented on the basis of countries into U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Turkey, Switzerland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) as a part of Asia-Pacific (APAC), U.A.E, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

All country based analysis of the healthcare business intelligence market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. On the basis of component, the market is segmented into platforms, software, and services. Based on function, the market is segmented into query and reporting, OLAP and visualization, and performance management. Based on deployment, the market is segmented into on-premise model, cloud-based model, and hybrid model. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into payers, providers, health information exchanges (HIEs), accountable care organizations (ACOs), managed care organizations (MCOs), and third-party administrators (TPAs). The applications covered for the report are financial analysis, operational analysis, and clinical analysis.

Healthcare business intelligence is a type of process which is widely used in the collection of data from the vast group of healthcare industries. The collected data then bifurcated into pharmaceuticals, costs, patient behavior and clinical data which is used in the applications of operational analysis, financial analysis and clinical analysis.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Healthcare business intelligence market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for healthcare business intelligence market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the healthcare business intelligence market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

