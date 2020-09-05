Global Human Microbiome Market report reveals the nature of demand for the firm’s product to know if the demand for the product is constant or seasonal. It provides the key manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players. This report splits the breakdown data by regions, type, companies, and applications. TOC, graphs and tables included in the report helps understand the market size, share, trends, growth drivers and market opportunities and challenges. This Global Human Microbiome Market report uses the SWOT analysis technique for the assessment of the development of the most remarkable market players.

Global Human Microbiome Market By Product (Probiotics, Prebiotics, Medical Foods, Supplements, Others), Application (Therapeutics, Diagnostics), Disease Type (Obesity, Diabetes, Autoimmune Disorder, Metabolic & Gastrointestinal Disorders, Cancer, Other Diseases), Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Human Microbiome Market

Global human microbiome market is expected to rise by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 28.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rise in the advanced technology, increase in the aging population and rise in incidence of chronic diseases.

Market Definition: Global Human Microbiome Market

Human tissues are covered with trillions of microorganisms including bacteria, viruses, and fungi, collectively known as human microbiota. All the genes present inside these microorganisms are known as microbiome. These human microbes are so much in abundance inside the human body such that contributes around 2-3 kg weight. Understanding of human microbiome is increasing due to technological advancement and analytical techniques.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global human microbiome market are ENTEROME, Yakult, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Metabiomics Corporation, ViThera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Second Genome Inc., MICROBIOME THERAPEUTICS LLC, Vedanta Biosciences, Inc., Osel, Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Seres Therapeutics, Synthetic Biologics, Inc, Synlogic, MICROBIOME THERAPEUTICS, LLC, 4D pharma plc, Metabogen AB, Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Symberix, Symbiotix Biotherapies, Inc, and others.

Market Drivers

Rise in the advanced technology can act as a catalyst

Increase in the aging population may enhance the growth

Rise in incidence of chronic diseases could accelerate the market

Regulations by governmental bodies on probiotics and prebiotics would boost the market

Market Restraints

Lack of knowledge about probiotics and prebiotics among population can act as a restraint

Limited research over microbiome may hinder the market

Stringent government regulations and norms could hamper the market growth

Segmentation: Global Human Microbiome Market

By Product

Probiotics

Prebiotics

Medical Foods

Supplements

Others

By Application

Therapeutics

Diagnostics

By Disease

Obesity

Diabetes

Autoimmune Disorder

Metabolic & Gastrointestinal Disorders

Cancer

Other Diseases

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2018, Ferring Pharmaceuticals announced the acquisition of Rebiotix Inc. The acquisition would help Ferring Pharmaceuticals in the ongoing microbiome research as well strengthen their innovative product pipeline.

In January 2016, Enterome Bioscience SA and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd collaborated with a purpose to develop drug for therapeutics in gastrointestinal disorders by targeting microbiome as approach. The research and development would help in bringing new therapies to patients.

Research Methodology: Global Human Microbiome Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Competitive Analysis:

Global human microbiome market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Global human microbiome market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

