History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Segment by Type, the Gas Separation Membrane market is segmented into

Hollow Fiber

Spiral Wound

Others

Segment by Application, the Gas Separation Membrane market is segmented into

Isolation of Inert N2 from Air

H2 Recovery

CO2 Removal from Natural Gas

Vapor/Nitrogen Separation

Other Applications

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

The major companies include:

Air Products

Air Liquide

UBE

Grasys

Evonik

Fujifilm

Generon IGS

Honeywell

MTR

Borsig

Parker Hannifin

Tianbang

SSS

Schlumberger

