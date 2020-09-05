“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Smart Irrigation Controllers market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Smart Irrigation Controllers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Smart Irrigation Controllers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Smart Irrigation Controllers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Smart Irrigation Controllers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Smart Irrigation Controllers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Smart Irrigation Controllers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Smart Irrigation Controllers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Smart Irrigation Controllers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Research Report: Rain Bird Corporation, The Toro Company, Hunter Industries, Netafim, Hydropoint Data Systems, Baseline Inc., Calsense, Galcon, Rachio Inc., Weathermatic

Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Segmentation by Product: Weather-based Controllers

Sensor-based Controllers



Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Segmentation by Application: Farms

Orchard

Greenhouses

Sports Grounds

Turfs & Landscapes

Others



The Smart Irrigation Controllers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Smart Irrigation Controllers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Smart Irrigation Controllers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Smart Irrigation Controllers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Smart Irrigation Controllers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Smart Irrigation Controllers market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Smart Irrigation Controllers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Smart Irrigation Controllers market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Smart Irrigation Controllers Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Weather-based Controllers

1.2.3 Sensor-based Controllers

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Farms

1.3.3 Orchard

1.3.4 Greenhouses

1.3.5 Sports Grounds

1.3.6 Turfs & Landscapes

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales by Region (2015-2026)

2.3.1 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.3 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

2.4 Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4.2 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.3 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

3 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Smart Irrigation Controllers Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2015-2019)

3.2 Global Top Smart Irrigation Controllers Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Revenue by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Smart Irrigation Controllers Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Smart Irrigation Controllers Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Smart Irrigation Controllers Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Smart Irrigation Controllers Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 Rain Bird Corporation

4.1.1 Rain Bird Corporation Corporation Information

4.1.2 Rain Bird Corporation Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 Rain Bird Corporation Smart Irrigation Controllers Products Offered

4.1.4 Rain Bird Corporation Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.1.5 Rain Bird Corporation Smart Irrigation Controllers Revenue by Product

4.1.6 Rain Bird Corporation Smart Irrigation Controllers Revenue by Application

4.1.7 Rain Bird Corporation Smart Irrigation Controllers Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 Rain Bird Corporation Smart Irrigation Controllers Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 Rain Bird Corporation Recent Development

4.2 The Toro Company

4.2.1 The Toro Company Corporation Information

4.2.2 The Toro Company Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 The Toro Company Smart Irrigation Controllers Products Offered

4.2.4 The Toro Company Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.2.5 The Toro Company Smart Irrigation Controllers Revenue by Product

4.2.6 The Toro Company Smart Irrigation Controllers Revenue by Application

4.2.7 The Toro Company Smart Irrigation Controllers Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 The Toro Company Smart Irrigation Controllers Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 The Toro Company Recent Development

4.3 Hunter Industries

4.3.1 Hunter Industries Corporation Information

4.3.2 Hunter Industries Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 Hunter Industries Smart Irrigation Controllers Products Offered

4.3.4 Hunter Industries Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.3.5 Hunter Industries Smart Irrigation Controllers Revenue by Product

4.3.6 Hunter Industries Smart Irrigation Controllers Revenue by Application

4.3.7 Hunter Industries Smart Irrigation Controllers Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 Hunter Industries Smart Irrigation Controllers Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 Hunter Industries Recent Development

4.4 Netafim

4.4.1 Netafim Corporation Information

4.4.2 Netafim Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 Netafim Smart Irrigation Controllers Products Offered

4.4.4 Netafim Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.4.5 Netafim Smart Irrigation Controllers Revenue by Product

4.4.6 Netafim Smart Irrigation Controllers Revenue by Application

4.4.7 Netafim Smart Irrigation Controllers Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 Netafim Smart Irrigation Controllers Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 Netafim Recent Development

4.5 Hydropoint Data Systems

4.5.1 Hydropoint Data Systems Corporation Information

4.5.2 Hydropoint Data Systems Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 Hydropoint Data Systems Smart Irrigation Controllers Products Offered

4.5.4 Hydropoint Data Systems Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.5.5 Hydropoint Data Systems Smart Irrigation Controllers Revenue by Product

4.5.6 Hydropoint Data Systems Smart Irrigation Controllers Revenue by Application

4.5.7 Hydropoint Data Systems Smart Irrigation Controllers Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 Hydropoint Data Systems Smart Irrigation Controllers Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 Hydropoint Data Systems Recent Development

4.6 Baseline Inc.

4.6.1 Baseline Inc. Corporation Information

4.6.2 Baseline Inc. Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 Baseline Inc. Smart Irrigation Controllers Products Offered

4.6.4 Baseline Inc. Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.6.5 Baseline Inc. Smart Irrigation Controllers Revenue by Product

4.6.6 Baseline Inc. Smart Irrigation Controllers Revenue by Application

4.6.7 Baseline Inc. Smart Irrigation Controllers Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 Baseline Inc. Recent Development

4.7 Calsense

4.7.1 Calsense Corporation Information

4.7.2 Calsense Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 Calsense Smart Irrigation Controllers Products Offered

4.7.4 Calsense Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.7.5 Calsense Smart Irrigation Controllers Revenue by Product

4.7.6 Calsense Smart Irrigation Controllers Revenue by Application

4.7.7 Calsense Smart Irrigation Controllers Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 Calsense Recent Development

4.8 Galcon

4.8.1 Galcon Corporation Information

4.8.2 Galcon Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 Galcon Smart Irrigation Controllers Products Offered

4.8.4 Galcon Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.8.5 Galcon Smart Irrigation Controllers Revenue by Product

4.8.6 Galcon Smart Irrigation Controllers Revenue by Application

4.8.7 Galcon Smart Irrigation Controllers Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 Galcon Recent Development

4.9 Rachio Inc.

4.9.1 Rachio Inc. Corporation Information

4.9.2 Rachio Inc. Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 Rachio Inc. Smart Irrigation Controllers Products Offered

4.9.4 Rachio Inc. Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.9.5 Rachio Inc. Smart Irrigation Controllers Revenue by Product

4.9.6 Rachio Inc. Smart Irrigation Controllers Revenue by Application

4.9.7 Rachio Inc. Smart Irrigation Controllers Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 Rachio Inc. Recent Development

4.10 Weathermatic

4.10.1 Weathermatic Corporation Information

4.10.2 Weathermatic Description, Business Overview

4.10.3 Weathermatic Smart Irrigation Controllers Products Offered

4.10.4 Weathermatic Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.10.5 Weathermatic Smart Irrigation Controllers Revenue by Product

4.10.6 Weathermatic Smart Irrigation Controllers Revenue by Application

4.10.7 Weathermatic Smart Irrigation Controllers Revenue by Geographic Area

4.10.8 Weathermatic Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales by Type (2015-2026)

5.1.1 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales by Type (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.1.3 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.2 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Revenue Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

5.2.1 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

5.2.2 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.3 Smart Irrigation Controllers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales by Application (2015-2026)

6.1.1 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales by Application (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.1.3 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.2 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Revenue Forecast by Application (2015-2026)

6.2.1 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.3 Smart Irrigation Controllers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2015-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales by Country (2015-2026)

7.2.2 North America Smart Irrigation Controllers Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

7.3 North America Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales by Type

7.4 North America Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales by Region (2015-2026)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Irrigation Controllers Revenue by Region (2015-2026)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Europe Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales by Country (2015-2026)

9.2.2 Europe Smart Irrigation Controllers Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

9.3 Europe Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales by Type

9.4 Europe Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales by Country (2015-2026)

10.2.2 Latin America Smart Irrigation Controllers Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

10.3 Latin America Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales by Country (2015-2026)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Irrigation Controllers Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Smart Irrigation Controllers Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Smart Irrigation Controllers Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Smart Irrigation Controllers Clients Analysis

12.4 Smart Irrigation Controllers Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 Smart Irrigation Controllers Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 Smart Irrigation Controllers Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 Smart Irrigation Controllers Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Drivers

13.2 Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Opportunities

13.3 Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Challenges

13.4 Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”