LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Transfer Switches market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Transfer Switches market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Transfer Switches report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Transfer Switches report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Transfer Switches market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Transfer Switches market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Transfer Switches market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Transfer Switches market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Transfer Switches market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Transfer Switches Market Research Report: Vertiv, GE, Eaton, Cummins, KOHLER, ABB, Briggs & Stratton, GENERAC, Socomec, Thomson Power Systems

Global Transfer Switches Market Segmentation by Product: Automatic Transfer Switches

Manual Transfer Switches



Global Transfer Switches Market Segmentation by Application: Industrial

Commercial

Residential



The Transfer Switches Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Transfer Switches market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Transfer Switches market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Transfer Switches market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Transfer Switches industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Transfer Switches market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Transfer Switches market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Transfer Switches market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Transfer Switches Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Transfer Switches Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Automatic Transfer Switches

1.2.3 Manual Transfer Switches

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Transfer Switches Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Industrial

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Residential

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Transfer Switches Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Transfer Switches Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Transfer Switches Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Transfer Switches Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Transfer Switches Sales by Region (2015-2026)

2.3.1 Global Transfer Switches Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Transfer Switches Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.3 Global Transfer Switches Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

2.4 Transfer Switches Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Transfer Switches Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4.2 Global Transfer Switches Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.3 Global Transfer Switches Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

3 Global Transfer Switches by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Transfer Switches Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Transfer Switches Sales by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Transfer Switches Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2015-2019)

3.2 Global Top Transfer Switches Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Transfer Switches Revenue by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Transfer Switches Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Transfer Switches Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Transfer Switches Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Transfer Switches Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Global Transfer Switches Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Transfer Switches Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Transfer Switches Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Transfer Switches Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Transfer Switches Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 Vertiv

4.1.1 Vertiv Corporation Information

4.1.2 Vertiv Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 Vertiv Transfer Switches Products Offered

4.1.4 Vertiv Transfer Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.1.5 Vertiv Transfer Switches Revenue by Product

4.1.6 Vertiv Transfer Switches Revenue by Application

4.1.7 Vertiv Transfer Switches Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 Vertiv Transfer Switches Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 Vertiv Recent Development

4.2 GE

4.2.1 GE Corporation Information

4.2.2 GE Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 GE Transfer Switches Products Offered

4.2.4 GE Transfer Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.2.5 GE Transfer Switches Revenue by Product

4.2.6 GE Transfer Switches Revenue by Application

4.2.7 GE Transfer Switches Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 GE Transfer Switches Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 GE Recent Development

4.3 Eaton

4.3.1 Eaton Corporation Information

4.3.2 Eaton Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 Eaton Transfer Switches Products Offered

4.3.4 Eaton Transfer Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.3.5 Eaton Transfer Switches Revenue by Product

4.3.6 Eaton Transfer Switches Revenue by Application

4.3.7 Eaton Transfer Switches Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 Eaton Transfer Switches Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 Eaton Recent Development

4.4 Cummins

4.4.1 Cummins Corporation Information

4.4.2 Cummins Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 Cummins Transfer Switches Products Offered

4.4.4 Cummins Transfer Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.4.5 Cummins Transfer Switches Revenue by Product

4.4.6 Cummins Transfer Switches Revenue by Application

4.4.7 Cummins Transfer Switches Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 Cummins Transfer Switches Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 Cummins Recent Development

4.5 KOHLER

4.5.1 KOHLER Corporation Information

4.5.2 KOHLER Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 KOHLER Transfer Switches Products Offered

4.5.4 KOHLER Transfer Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.5.5 KOHLER Transfer Switches Revenue by Product

4.5.6 KOHLER Transfer Switches Revenue by Application

4.5.7 KOHLER Transfer Switches Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 KOHLER Transfer Switches Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 KOHLER Recent Development

4.6 ABB

4.6.1 ABB Corporation Information

4.6.2 ABB Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 ABB Transfer Switches Products Offered

4.6.4 ABB Transfer Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.6.5 ABB Transfer Switches Revenue by Product

4.6.6 ABB Transfer Switches Revenue by Application

4.6.7 ABB Transfer Switches Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 ABB Recent Development

4.7 Briggs & Stratton

4.7.1 Briggs & Stratton Corporation Information

4.7.2 Briggs & Stratton Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 Briggs & Stratton Transfer Switches Products Offered

4.7.4 Briggs & Stratton Transfer Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.7.5 Briggs & Stratton Transfer Switches Revenue by Product

4.7.6 Briggs & Stratton Transfer Switches Revenue by Application

4.7.7 Briggs & Stratton Transfer Switches Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 Briggs & Stratton Recent Development

4.8 GENERAC

4.8.1 GENERAC Corporation Information

4.8.2 GENERAC Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 GENERAC Transfer Switches Products Offered

4.8.4 GENERAC Transfer Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.8.5 GENERAC Transfer Switches Revenue by Product

4.8.6 GENERAC Transfer Switches Revenue by Application

4.8.7 GENERAC Transfer Switches Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 GENERAC Recent Development

4.9 Socomec

4.9.1 Socomec Corporation Information

4.9.2 Socomec Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 Socomec Transfer Switches Products Offered

4.9.4 Socomec Transfer Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.9.5 Socomec Transfer Switches Revenue by Product

4.9.6 Socomec Transfer Switches Revenue by Application

4.9.7 Socomec Transfer Switches Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 Socomec Recent Development

4.10 Thomson Power Systems

4.10.1 Thomson Power Systems Corporation Information

4.10.2 Thomson Power Systems Description, Business Overview

4.10.3 Thomson Power Systems Transfer Switches Products Offered

4.10.4 Thomson Power Systems Transfer Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.10.5 Thomson Power Systems Transfer Switches Revenue by Product

4.10.6 Thomson Power Systems Transfer Switches Revenue by Application

4.10.7 Thomson Power Systems Transfer Switches Revenue by Geographic Area

4.10.8 Thomson Power Systems Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Transfer Switches Sales by Type (2015-2026)

5.1.1 Global Transfer Switches Sales by Type (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Transfer Switches Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.1.3 Global Transfer Switches Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.2 Global Transfer Switches Revenue Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

5.2.1 Global Transfer Switches Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

5.2.2 Global Transfer Switches Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Transfer Switches Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.3 Transfer Switches Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global Transfer Switches Sales by Application (2015-2026)

6.1.1 Global Transfer Switches Sales by Application (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Transfer Switches Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.1.3 Global Transfer Switches Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.2 Global Transfer Switches Revenue Forecast by Application (2015-2026)

6.2.1 Global Transfer Switches Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Global Transfer Switches Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Transfer Switches Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.3 Transfer Switches Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2015-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Transfer Switches Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Transfer Switches Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Transfer Switches Sales by Country (2015-2026)

7.2.2 North America Transfer Switches Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

7.3 North America Transfer Switches Sales by Type

7.4 North America Transfer Switches Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Transfer Switches Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Asia-Pacific Transfer Switches Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Transfer Switches Sales by Region (2015-2026)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Transfer Switches Revenue by Region (2015-2026)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Transfer Switches Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific Transfer Switches Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Transfer Switches Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Europe Transfer Switches Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Transfer Switches Sales by Country (2015-2026)

9.2.2 Europe Transfer Switches Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

9.3 Europe Transfer Switches Sales by Type

9.4 Europe Transfer Switches Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Transfer Switches Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Transfer Switches Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Transfer Switches Sales by Country (2015-2026)

10.2.2 Latin America Transfer Switches Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

10.3 Latin America Transfer Switches Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America Transfer Switches Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Transfer Switches Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Transfer Switches Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Transfer Switches Sales by Country (2015-2026)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Transfer Switches Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Transfer Switches Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa Transfer Switches Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Transfer Switches Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Transfer Switches Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Transfer Switches Clients Analysis

12.4 Transfer Switches Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 Transfer Switches Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 Transfer Switches Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 Transfer Switches Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Transfer Switches Market Drivers

13.2 Transfer Switches Market Opportunities

13.3 Transfer Switches Market Challenges

13.4 Transfer Switches Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

