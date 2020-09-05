“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global GC and GC-MS market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global GC and GC-MS market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The GC and GC-MS report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the GC and GC-MS report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global GC and GC-MS market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global GC and GC-MS market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global GC and GC-MS market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global GC and GC-MS market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global GC and GC-MS market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global GC and GC-MS Market Research Report: Thermo Fisher, AB Sciex, Waters, Agilent, Bruker, Perkin Elmer, Shimadzu, LECO, AMD

Global GC and GC-MS Market Segmentation by Product: Gas Chromatography System

GC-MS Systems



Global GC and GC-MS Market Segmentation by Application: General & Environmental Testing

Agriculture & Food

Academia

Oil & Gas

Government Test

Other



The GC and GC-MS Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global GC and GC-MS market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global GC and GC-MS market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the GC and GC-MS market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in GC and GC-MS industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global GC and GC-MS market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global GC and GC-MS market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global GC and GC-MS market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 GC and GC-MS Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global GC and GC-MS Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Gas Chromatography System

1.2.3 GC-MS Systems

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global GC and GC-MS Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 General & Environmental Testing

1.3.3 Agriculture & Food

1.3.4 Academia

1.3.5 Oil & Gas

1.3.6 Government Test

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global GC and GC-MS Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global GC and GC-MS Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global GC and GC-MS Sales 2015-2026

2.2 GC and GC-MS Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 GC and GC-MS Sales by Region (2015-2026)

2.3.1 Global GC and GC-MS Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global GC and GC-MS Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.3 Global GC and GC-MS Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

2.4 GC and GC-MS Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global GC and GC-MS Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4.2 Global GC and GC-MS Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.3 Global GC and GC-MS Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

3 Global GC and GC-MS by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top GC and GC-MS Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global GC and GC-MS Sales by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global GC and GC-MS Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2015-2019)

3.2 Global Top GC and GC-MS Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global GC and GC-MS Revenue by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global GC and GC-MS Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.3 Global GC and GC-MS Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key GC and GC-MS Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global GC and GC-MS Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Global GC and GC-MS Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global GC and GC-MS Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 GC and GC-MS Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers GC and GC-MS Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into GC and GC-MS Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 Thermo Fisher

4.1.1 Thermo Fisher Corporation Information

4.1.2 Thermo Fisher Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 Thermo Fisher GC and GC-MS Products Offered

4.1.4 Thermo Fisher GC and GC-MS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.1.5 Thermo Fisher GC and GC-MS Revenue by Product

4.1.6 Thermo Fisher GC and GC-MS Revenue by Application

4.1.7 Thermo Fisher GC and GC-MS Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 Thermo Fisher GC and GC-MS Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 Thermo Fisher Recent Development

4.2 AB Sciex

4.2.1 AB Sciex Corporation Information

4.2.2 AB Sciex Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 AB Sciex GC and GC-MS Products Offered

4.2.4 AB Sciex GC and GC-MS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.2.5 AB Sciex GC and GC-MS Revenue by Product

4.2.6 AB Sciex GC and GC-MS Revenue by Application

4.2.7 AB Sciex GC and GC-MS Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 AB Sciex GC and GC-MS Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 AB Sciex Recent Development

4.3 Waters

4.3.1 Waters Corporation Information

4.3.2 Waters Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 Waters GC and GC-MS Products Offered

4.3.4 Waters GC and GC-MS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.3.5 Waters GC and GC-MS Revenue by Product

4.3.6 Waters GC and GC-MS Revenue by Application

4.3.7 Waters GC and GC-MS Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 Waters GC and GC-MS Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 Waters Recent Development

4.4 Agilent

4.4.1 Agilent Corporation Information

4.4.2 Agilent Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 Agilent GC and GC-MS Products Offered

4.4.4 Agilent GC and GC-MS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.4.5 Agilent GC and GC-MS Revenue by Product

4.4.6 Agilent GC and GC-MS Revenue by Application

4.4.7 Agilent GC and GC-MS Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 Agilent GC and GC-MS Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 Agilent Recent Development

4.5 Bruker

4.5.1 Bruker Corporation Information

4.5.2 Bruker Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 Bruker GC and GC-MS Products Offered

4.5.4 Bruker GC and GC-MS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.5.5 Bruker GC and GC-MS Revenue by Product

4.5.6 Bruker GC and GC-MS Revenue by Application

4.5.7 Bruker GC and GC-MS Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 Bruker GC and GC-MS Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 Bruker Recent Development

4.6 Perkin Elmer

4.6.1 Perkin Elmer Corporation Information

4.6.2 Perkin Elmer Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 Perkin Elmer GC and GC-MS Products Offered

4.6.4 Perkin Elmer GC and GC-MS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.6.5 Perkin Elmer GC and GC-MS Revenue by Product

4.6.6 Perkin Elmer GC and GC-MS Revenue by Application

4.6.7 Perkin Elmer GC and GC-MS Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 Perkin Elmer Recent Development

4.7 Shimadzu

4.7.1 Shimadzu Corporation Information

4.7.2 Shimadzu Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 Shimadzu GC and GC-MS Products Offered

4.7.4 Shimadzu GC and GC-MS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.7.5 Shimadzu GC and GC-MS Revenue by Product

4.7.6 Shimadzu GC and GC-MS Revenue by Application

4.7.7 Shimadzu GC and GC-MS Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 Shimadzu Recent Development

4.8 LECO

4.8.1 LECO Corporation Information

4.8.2 LECO Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 LECO GC and GC-MS Products Offered

4.8.4 LECO GC and GC-MS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.8.5 LECO GC and GC-MS Revenue by Product

4.8.6 LECO GC and GC-MS Revenue by Application

4.8.7 LECO GC and GC-MS Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 LECO Recent Development

4.9 AMD

4.9.1 AMD Corporation Information

4.9.2 AMD Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 AMD GC and GC-MS Products Offered

4.9.4 AMD GC and GC-MS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.9.5 AMD GC and GC-MS Revenue by Product

4.9.6 AMD GC and GC-MS Revenue by Application

4.9.7 AMD GC and GC-MS Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 AMD Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global GC and GC-MS Sales by Type (2015-2026)

5.1.1 Global GC and GC-MS Sales by Type (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global GC and GC-MS Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.1.3 Global GC and GC-MS Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.2 Global GC and GC-MS Revenue Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

5.2.1 Global GC and GC-MS Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

5.2.2 Global GC and GC-MS Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global GC and GC-MS Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.3 GC and GC-MS Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global GC and GC-MS Sales by Application (2015-2026)

6.1.1 Global GC and GC-MS Sales by Application (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global GC and GC-MS Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.1.3 Global GC and GC-MS Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.2 Global GC and GC-MS Revenue Forecast by Application (2015-2026)

6.2.1 Global GC and GC-MS Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Global GC and GC-MS Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global GC and GC-MS Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.3 GC and GC-MS Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2015-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America GC and GC-MS Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America GC and GC-MS Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America GC and GC-MS Sales by Country (2015-2026)

7.2.2 North America GC and GC-MS Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

7.3 North America GC and GC-MS Sales by Type

7.4 North America GC and GC-MS Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific GC and GC-MS Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Asia-Pacific GC and GC-MS Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific GC and GC-MS Sales by Region (2015-2026)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific GC and GC-MS Revenue by Region (2015-2026)

8.3 Asia-Pacific GC and GC-MS Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific GC and GC-MS Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe GC and GC-MS Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Europe GC and GC-MS Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe GC and GC-MS Sales by Country (2015-2026)

9.2.2 Europe GC and GC-MS Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

9.3 Europe GC and GC-MS Sales by Type

9.4 Europe GC and GC-MS Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America GC and GC-MS Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America GC and GC-MS Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America GC and GC-MS Sales by Country (2015-2026)

10.2.2 Latin America GC and GC-MS Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

10.3 Latin America GC and GC-MS Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America GC and GC-MS Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa GC and GC-MS Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa GC and GC-MS Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa GC and GC-MS Sales by Country (2015-2026)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa GC and GC-MS Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

11.3 Middle East and Africa GC and GC-MS Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa GC and GC-MS Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 GC and GC-MS Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 GC and GC-MS Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 GC and GC-MS Clients Analysis

12.4 GC and GC-MS Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 GC and GC-MS Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 GC and GC-MS Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 GC and GC-MS Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 GC and GC-MS Market Drivers

13.2 GC and GC-MS Market Opportunities

13.3 GC and GC-MS Market Challenges

13.4 GC and GC-MS Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

