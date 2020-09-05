Global Veterinary Teleradiology Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2024

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Veterinary Teleradiology Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents SWOT Analysis and forecast for Veterinary Teleradiology investments till 2024.

Key Market Players :

Animal Imaging Consultants (U.S.)

VetCT (U.K.)

Lynks Group (U.S.)

PetRays (U.S.),

Vet-Rad LTD (U.S.)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)

Market Scope:

It is segmented on the basis of modality, service type, animal type, and end user

Based on the modality, the market is segmented into the following:

Computed Tomography (CT)

Ultrasound Scans

X-ray

Nuclear Scans

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Based on the service type, the market is segmented into the following:

Day Time Coverage

Emergency care

Sub-Speciality Reading

Second Opinion

Based on the animal type, the market is segmented into the following:

Companion animals

Livestock

Based on the end user, the market is segmented into the following:

Veterinary hospitals

Clinics

Radiology centres

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the Veterinary Teleradiology Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Research Methodology:

A recent market intelligence report that is published on the global Veterinary Teleradiology market makes an offering of analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Veterinary Teleradiology market is offered.

Highlights of Veterinary Teleradiology Market:

-The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities of the Market.

-Key Veterinary Teleradiology market trends across the business segments, regions and countries

-Key developments and strategies observed in the market

-In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

-Key market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and other trends

