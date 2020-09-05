Global Telepathology Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2024

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Telepathology Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents SWOT Analysis and forecast for Telepathology investments from 2018 till 2024.

Key Market Players :

Visiopharm A/S (Denmark), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp) (U.S.), University Health Network (Canada), Canada Health Infoway,Telemedicine Clinic (TMC) (Spain), microDimensions (Germany), AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc. (U.S.), and Polycom, Inc. (U.S.) to name a few.

Market Scope: Telepathology Market

The market is segmented based on services, application and end user

Based on services, the market is segmented into

Static Telepathology

Dynamic Telepathology

Hybrid Telepathology

Based on application, the market is segmented into

Diagnosis

Education

Teleconsultation

Research

Based on end user, market is segmented into

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Firms

Hospitals

Academic Institutions

Others

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the Telepathology Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Research Methodology:

A recent market intelligence report that is published on the global Telepathology market makes an offering of analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Telepathology market is offered.

