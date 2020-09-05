Global Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Products Market Size, Status and Forecast till 2023

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Products Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents SWOT Analysis and forecast for Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Products investments from 2017 till 2023.

Global Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Products Market estimated to be valued US$ 9,014 Mn in 2017 and poised to grow at CAGR of 12.7% over 2017-2023. The market for smoking cessation & nicotine de-addiction products projected to reach US$ 18,489 Mn by 2023 owing to growing awareness regarding smoking cessation and availability of wider product choices.

Key Market Players : Cipla Ltd. (India), GlaxoSmithKline plc. (UK), ITC Limited (India), Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. (U.S), NJOY, Inc. (U.S), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Pfizer, Inc. (U.S), Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. (Japan), VMR Products, LLC (U.S) and others.

By Product Type

Nicotine Based Products Nicotine Gums Nicotine Patches Nicotine Sprays Nicotine Inhalers Nicotine Lozenges

Electronic Cigarette

Non-nicotine Products Varenicline Bupropion Cytisine



By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Retail Stores

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Products Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Research Methodology:

A recent market intelligence report that is published on the global Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Products market makes an offering of analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Products market is offered.

Highlights of Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Products Market:

-The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities of the Market.

-Key Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Products market trends across the business segments, regions and countries

-Key developments and strategies observed in the market

-In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

-Key market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and other trends

TOC Snapshot of Global Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Products Market

-Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Products Product Definition

–Worldwide Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Products Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

–Manufacturer Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Products Business Introduction

–Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Products Market Segmentation (Region Level)

–World Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Products Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

–Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Products Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

–Segmentation (Channel Level) of Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Products Market

–Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Products Market Forecast 2017-2023

–Segmentation of Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Products Industry

–Cost of Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Products Production Analysis

–Conclusion

