Body contouring is a surgical procedure that involves alteration of the body parts such as torso, upper arms, thighs, buttocks, and chest with an intention to improve the overall appearance of the body. This is more effective for those who already have gone through massive weight loss and want to get rid of excess skin and remaining fats from their body.

The various body contouring procedures available are body lift, bra line back lift, body fat transfer, implants and abdominal etching. Body lift is a common body contouring surgical procedure meant to remove the sagging skin and excess fat from the abdomen, thighs and the buttocks. Body fat transfer involves the transfer of fat from one place of the body to another place of the body in order to augment it. To carry out these procedures various medical devices are used such as fat reduction devices (liposuction devices) and skin tightening devices (skin tightening hand pieces).

North America held the substantial market share of body contouring devices market attributing to factors such as due to baby boomer population base, high prevalence of obese people, high disposable income, increased awareness of aesthetics, and presence of sophisticated infrastructure. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market as a consequence of prominent growth factors such as rising disposable income, increasing awareness among the population base and improving healthcare infrastructure and larger opportunities for new market entrants over the forecast period.

The global Body Contouring Devices market size is projected to reach US$ 1135.6 million by 2026, from US$ 1024.5 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.0%% during 2021-2026.

Based on type, the market is segmented as

Suction Massage Device

Suction Massage and Thermal Devices

Radio Frequency Energy Devices

High Frequency Focussed Ultrasound Energy Devices

Cryolipolysis Energy Device

Low level Light Laser Therapy Devices

Based on the Application, the market is segmented as

Face Lift

Body Lift

Breast Lift

Tummy Tuck

Arm Lift

Thigh Lift

Based on the End user, the market is segmented as

Dermatology Clinics

Medical Spas

Beauty Centres

